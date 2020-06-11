Morning headlines: Thursday 11th June 2020

Government to discuss travel restrictions

Government ministers are meeting in Helsinki this morning to discuss the possibility of easing restrictions on the country’s borders. Talks are taking place at House of the Estates and there is a proposal to form a ‘Baltic bubble’ with Estonia, Latvia and Luthuania which have low instances of coronavirus like Finland. At present foreigners can only come to Finland across Schengen borders for work or other essential reasons. However those restrictions are set to expire on 14th June and a new arrangement would that in practice tourists from Baltic countries could go back and forth without any restrictions on their travel, and without self-quarantine time. There could also be reciprocal travel arrangements with Norway, Denmark and Iceland but not yet with Sweden because of the still relatively high number of coronavirus cases and deaths there. The government will also discuss the option to lift a limit of 500 people at summer gatherings including sports and festivals although it comes too late for many events which have already been canceled.

Sexually transmitted infections at record levels

The number of sexually transmitted infections rose to a record high in Finland last year. According to the Uutissuomalainen newspaper group there were more cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis detected in 2019 than the year before by the infectious disease register. The register has been tracking STI rates since 1995 and finds that cases of the most common infection, chlamydia, rose from less than 15,000 to 16,180. The number of cases of new HIV infection has remained more constant at 150 per year. A possible explanation for the rise in STI numbers is the availability of home tests which allow people to know their health status without the possible embarrassment of going to visit a doctor to test for both chlamydia and gonorrhea.

Island’s racist name to be removed from maps

The racist name of a small island in Eastern Finland is officially being removed from maps. The island of Neekerisaari in Lake Pyhäselkä is owned by the North Karelian Association of Journalists who decided at the beginning of last year to rename it, and asked the National Land Survey to take care of the issue, according to Journalisti magazine. However the Finnish Language Research Centre originally objected to the change, citing the fact that names of national sites are shown on maps to preserve language and intangible cultural heritage. However, they have now changed their position on this subject and say that racist expressions are not appropriate in place names. The name of the island had anyway already been changed to Uutinen – News – in the official real estate register. The name Neekerisaari was only given to the island as recently as 1974. Before then it was called Seppänen.

Coronavirus update ahead

Experts from the Ministry of Health and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL will give their weekly update on Thursday morning about the state of the coronavirus epidemic in Finland. According to the latest figures released yesterday there were no new Covid-19 related deaths in Finland reported during the previous 24 hours and just 15 more cases of the virus. This morning officials will outline any change in the patterns of the virus since many restrictions were eased on 1st June – including restaurants opening and more access to public places like libraries and museums, and larger gatherings permitted. THL says that if the strategy for tackling coronavirus in Sweden had also been used by Finland, there would have been more than 2,500 deaths here so far. There have now been 324 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Finland.

Thursday morning weather

It’s another sunny and mild start to Thursday morning although a little cooler and cloudier across Lapland. Temperatures range from +8°C in northwest Lapland to +16°C in Oulu and down the west coast, +14°C across central areas and +16°C in the southwest and the south. On Friday and into the weekend expect temperatures to top +20°C in many parts of the country.