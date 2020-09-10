Morning headlines: Thursday 10th September 2020

HUS: Half of new coronavirus cases are patients with foreign backgrounds

Around half of the recent new cases of coronavirus in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District HUS are people with foreign backgrounds, according to a senior doctor. HUS Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases Asko Järvinen says although the number of cases in Uusimaa is still relatively small compared with the spring, there is data showing more infections are concentrated in eastern parts of the capital – areas which have a traditionally higher number of immigrant residents, often living in crowded accommodation. “What we are seeing now is about half of the cases have a foreign name, a non-Finnish name. But evidently it seems to go around in the same manner as in the spring” he tells News Now Finland. Dr Järvinen also confirms the coronavirus trend in Finland is similar to other EU countries with the majority of confirmed cases in younger people – in particular aged between 15 and 30 – and fewer cases in older people compared to spring. Read more at our original story here.

Finns feel negative mental health effects of coronavirus

More than one-in-four Finns feel that the coronavirus epidemic this year has had a negative on their own mental health. That’s according to a new survey by the Finnish Mental Health Association Mieli. Young people and women in particular had their mental health impacted, with more thoughts about suicide, the survey reveals. That finding is supported by Mieli’s crisis phone line which saw a rise in the number of calls from women aged 18-29 with suicidal thoughts over the summer. “Young people moved from student group homes to telecommuting, and the everyday safety net around them was left out. Especially if you live alone, then you were really left alone with your thoughts and the walls started to crumble. Of course, young women in general seek mental health help more than men” says Marena Kukkonen the head of suicide prevention at Mieli.

New travel guidelines could be announced today

The government could announce some changes in travel guidelines today. Ministers met on Wednesday evening with talks going on until midnight at the House of the Estates in Helsinki. Some of the options up for discussion are a ‘test-before-travel’ rule that would make airlines, bus companies and ferry operators responsible for being shown a negative coronavirus test result before someone can travel to Finland. There’s also calls from groups in Lapland to allow ‘package travel corridors’ with no pre-departure testing but more managed holiday groups for the all-important winter and Christmas travel season. And there could be changes to rules on self-isolation for business travelers coming to Finland for work. Before the talks started Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) said that her concern is to make sure whatever they decided, it helped the coronavirus situation remain moderate in Finland.

Centre Party committee shuffle after leadership battle The Centre Party Parliamentary Group is meeting today to shuffle the parliamentary committee members. It comes after a weekend meeting that saw Annika Saarikko replace incumbent Katri Kulmuni as party leader – and the shuffle will make way for Kulmuni to continue a senior role within the party’s parliamentary structure. Kulmuni has written on social media that since she’s no longer party leader she has more time for foreign and security policy issues.

Thursday morning weather

There’s an autumn storm warning for Finland today with strong winds which could cause damage especially on the west coast. The storm will bring rain first to the west, then the south and moving east over the next 24 hours. The strongest winds will be strongest in southern and central areas up to 15-20 metres per second even inland. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a “dangerous” wind warning for Thursday in South Savo, Päjät-Häme, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia. There’s a warning for “potentially dangerous” winds issued for Satakunta, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Uusimaa, North Karelia and North Savo. The winds could cause damage including falling trees and power outages.