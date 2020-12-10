Morning headlines: Thursday 10th December 2020

PM heads to Brussels as Brexit talks extended

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is in Brussels today to attend a European Council meeting with other EU leaders. The meeting will focus on the corona pandemic, climate change, security and external relations – as well as Britain’s exit from the European Union. The meeting comes as Brexit talks continue, with the UK set to crash out of the EU without a deal on future trade relations at the end of this month if negotiators can’t come to a compromise. At a dinner in Brussels on Wednesday night between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the two sides agreed to give it until Sunday to see if any progress can be made. However, the most contentious issue that leaders will face this week is how to unblock a stalemate on the EU budget and coronavirus recovery package, currently being held up by right-wing governments in Hungary and Poland. They complain the EU is interfering too much in rule of law issues like corruption, conflict of interest and an independent judiciary – but fear that if they give in at this point, the EU will threaten to withhold future funding over issues such as LGBTI rights and immigration.

Transport Minister: High speed train projects benefit the whole country

An ambitious multi-billion euro plan to expand Finland’s rail network and introduce high speed connections between southern cities benefits housing, the environment, and the country’s international ‘kerb appeal’ according to the Minister for Transport and Communications, and city leaders. This week a major milestone to start planing design and eventually construction of one-hour links between Helsinki and Tampere, and Helsinki and Turku was reached. “I think it’s of paramount importance to have the commuting space widened around these metropolitan areas, as to guarantee affordable housing within half an hour or an hour max from the workplace in the metropolitan area. This I think is a huge housing project as well” says Timo Harakka (SDP), Minister of Transport and Communications. City leaders also highlight the positive impact on jobs and the environment. Read more at our original story here.

Survey: Finns want changes in conscription, but are happy with covid handling

A new survey that looks at public attitudes towards national security and defence, among other things, have found that support for the current system of military conscription is falling; while there’s general high levels of satisfaction with the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. The survey by the National Defence Information Planning Board MTS finds that more than half of respondents (52%) believe the country’s defence should be based on compulsory conscription for men and volunteer conscription for women – lower than in previous years. Nearly a quarter of respondents said they preferred compulsory military service for both men and women. When it comes to national preparedness for handling a pandemic three quarters of people said Finland had been fairly or very successful in combating the coronavirus. The survey questioned 1,200 Finns aged 15 to 79 during September and October. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points in either direction.

Thursday morning weather

There’s increased cloud cover across most of the country for Thursday morning with some snow flurries in southern Lapland. Temperatures range from a few degrees below freezing in Lapland to -11°C down the eastern border.