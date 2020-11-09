Morning headlines: Monday 9th November 2020

Meet the Finn with the uphill task of helping America to heal

With America’s long and divisive election campaign finally over, there are few people who would argue the last four years haven’t been deeply damaging for the nation. The issues faced by communities around inequalities and injustice didn’t begun during Donald Trump’s presidency, but they were certainly exacerbated by it. Now, a group supporting Congress is planning hot to bring truth-telling, healing and transformation into the national agenda, with a Finnish expert in reconciliation giving them much-needed assistance. “The United States suffers from polarization, in which people from the middle are leaning to the extremes, and that makes the threat of violence serious” says Antti Pentikäinen from the Deaconess Institute in Helsinki, currently in Washington DC. A Congresswoman from California is working on an initiative to start healing historical and more recent injustices, and Pentikäinen says it will be a long, slow, and on-going process. Read more at our original story here.

Shoe designer Minna Parikka to close her business

Finnish shoe designer Minna Parikka has announced she’s closing down her business, with the last date to buy shoes from the online store just before Christmas on 20th December. The businesswoman says that she has achieved everything she wanted in her career – with the shoes sold in luxury stores around the world like Selfridges, Harrods and Galeries Lafayette, but that she now has different goals in life. “This success gives me direction and motivation to redefine my path and seek new adventures.” The coronavirus pandemic hit the business initially, with the company’s Aleksanterinkatu store in Helsinki having to close in the summer. However operations switched to online sales, with the company describing their e-commerce efforts a s successful – sales are up 150% compared with the previous year online. Parikka says she’s been considering the decision to quit the business for a long time, and that it wasn’t easy.

HS: Coronavirus increased waiting time for cancer and heart surgeries

The impact of coronavirus on Finland’s healthcare system has lead to an increase in waiting times for cancer and heart surgeries at hospitals. Helsingin Sanomat reports that under normal circumstances patients would have received treatment but by the end of August there were almost 18,000 people waiting more than six months for non-emergency surgeries – compared to 2,000 at the same time last year. Although cancer surgeries are considered urgent, HS reports that they too have been delayed during the epidemic – and by the time surgeries are happening, surgeons say the cancers are more advanced and bigger than before, possibly because people have not sought medical treatment when they first got symptoms, while the coronavirus crisis was going on. At Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District the queue for heart diseases patients has also increased this year. The most common causes of death in Finland are heart disease, cancer and dementia.

New group of asylum seekers heading to Finland

A group of 25 asylum seekers from single-parent families, and an orphan, are set to arrive in Finland later this month from Malta. In addition, another 28 asylum seekers will come from Greece. The news is confirmed to Uutissuomalainen newspaper group by the Ministry of Interior, and they’re part of an ongoing plan to bring more than 170 asylum seekers to Finland from overcrowded camps in Mediterranean countries, so that their applications can be processed here. So far 72 people have come over the summer from Greece, 30 from Cyprus and four from Italy. So far all of the asylum seekers who came to Finland under this EU deal are children or single-parent families.

Finnish truffle hunters strike black gold with fungus harvest

Using specially-trained Labradors, a truffle farmer near Turku is cultivating a luxury crop more usually associated with France and Italy, and bringing home-grown truffles to the Finnish market. “The story of truffle is the same as caviar which all used to come from nature and the wild, but now it comes from sturgeon farms […] it’s the same with truffles. Since the 1970s they are planting truffle orchards” explains Lars Ingman from Baltic Truffle. This year the Labradors have struck gold finding a few kilos of truffles – which can take more than a decade to be ready – including a huge 424g black truffle which is worth an estimated €2,000. “They will end up in Finnish restaurants for sure. Executive chefs have said they want them because they are excellent quality and very competitive prices” says Ingman. Read more about the innovations of truffle farming in Finland at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mostly clear start to the week across most of the country. The best of the sunshine is in central areas and the west coast, with cloud and occasional drizzle for the capital city region. It’s cloudy too for Turku and the southwest, and along the eastern border. Meanwhile in Lapland temperatures dip below freezing in a number of areas and that makes road conditions slippery so take extra care if you’re driving in an icy area.