Morning headlines: Monday 9th March 2020

Businesses urged to ramp up coronavirus epidemic preparations

Finnish businesses are being advised to take preparations now in case the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic spreads further into Finland and starts to impact their operations. Although there have been less than two dozen confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland so far – and almost all connected with travel to northern Italy – the numbers in other parts of Europe are growing. “The bigger the companies, the more seriously they are taking it, and this is also in relation to how much manpower they have to direct to solving this issue” says Markku Rajamäki, who deals with risk and security management at the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK. The organisation has already issued a 10-point plan for companies to get prepared to deal with coronavirus, as economists say it could put Finland into recession this year. Read more at our original story here.

Coronavirus: School closed, pupils quarantined, and President Niinistö’s message

A school in Kangasala is closed today after a staff member tested positive for the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus. Up to 90 pupils and staff at the school – out of 500 – might have been exposed to the virus. Those patients have been told to self-isolate but the school is closed on Monday as a precaution. Meanwhile 60 staff and pupils at a school in Lauttasaari have been ordered into quarantine after a staff member at the primary school tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile President Sauli Niinistö is urging Finns to think about their behaviour during the coronavirus outbreak – and to consider postponing travel and holiday plans to help limit the spread of the virus. Niinistö also says that a couple of weeks is not a long time to be in quarantine, and reminds Finns to follow good hand hygiene.

Woman injured in Iisalmi house fire

A woman has been taken to hospital with burns, after a fire in Iisalmi destroyed a 100 square meter home. Rescue crews got the alarm call before 07:00 on Monday morning and when firefighters arrived on the scene the house was already engulfed. By 08:00 the fire was out and crews were working on post-extinguishing work. Risto-Matti Raatikainen from North Savo Rescue Department tells STT Finnish News Agency that there was no risk to nearby properties – there’s another detached house about 20 meters away, but the winds were blowing in the opposite direction. This morning, police will start their investigation into the cause of the fire. The woman injured in the blaze was taken to Kuopio University Hospital for treatment.

Police launch week-long driving crackdown

Police forces around the country this week will be carrying out an operation to ensure drivers comply with rules on driving – especially with electronic devices. Officers will be looking out for anyone using their mobile phone while driving. Last year in Finland there were 740 fines imposed for people using their phones at the same time as driving. In addition, cops will be looking for good road sense at crosswalks, and to make sure people are using their seatbelts.

Finland picks pop-ballad as Eurovision entry

Televoters and music juries selected singer Aksel Kankaanranta to represent Finland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Kankaanranta was the only male contestant, and his pop-ballad ‘Looking Back’ scored 170 points at the Uuden Musiikin Kilpaulu UMK 2020 competition on Saturday night in Tampere, ahead of five other entries. ‘Looking Back’ topped the jury vote, and came second in the televote, putting him in pole position ahead of pre-contest favourite Erika Vikman with her campy Euro-dance number ‘Cicciolina’ – which had already clocked up close to 1.3 million views online before the UMK final. Kankaanranta is a former Voice of Finland contestant, and one of the songwriters behind his track has written for Christina Aguilera and Zara Larsson, among others. Read more at our story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mild start to the week, with temperatures above zero for the whole country as a warm front moves in. Temperatures on Monday morning are up to +6°C on the Ostrobothnia coast, +4°C in the capital city region, +3°C on the eastern border, through Central Finland and up into Oulu as well. There’s widespread cloud cover on Monday morning with chance of snow flurries in northern Lapland where the temperature hovers around freezing; but in Central Lapland, Suomisalmi, Northern Ostrobothia and Jyväskylä region expect rain.