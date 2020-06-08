Morning headlines: Monday 8th June 2020

Centre Party to pick new minister

Centre Party MPs will meet on Monday morning to pick a new finance minister to replace Katri Kulmuni who stepped down from the position last Friday. Kulmuni has stressed twice that her party will stay in government, and she says she also wants to continue as party leader. A couple of senior party figures like Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen and Minister of Defence Antti Kaikkonen have anyway said they don’t want challenge Kulmuni for the party leader role – but also anything can change between now and the autumn party conference. The focus on Monday is who will be the next finance minister with three names in the frame: the current economy minister, who served as finance minister already for six months Mika Lintilä, and two former Centre Party prime ministers Matti Vanhanen and Juha Sipilä.

Need for food aid, debt problems, increase during coronavirus crisis

Economic problems, such as the need for food aid and household debt, have increased during the coronavirus crisis according to the results of a new social barometer published on Monday morning. “The results are in line with the experiences of third sector actors, according to which the amount of food aid has even doubled during the coronavirus epidemic” says Merita Jokela from THL. Researchers say job layoffs and the deterioriating economic situation have impacted families with children the hardest. Social workers have been critical of Kela’s ability to respond well to the challenging times and meet the needs of people who turn to the agency for help – with criticism strongest in municipalities of more than 200,000 people.

One hundred years of Finland-Estonia diplomatic relations

A century of diplomatic relations between Finland and Estonia is being marked on Monday. Finland was the first country to recognise Estonia after the Tartu Peace Treaty with Russia was signed in 1920 which brought an end to the Estonian War of Independence and gave the nation independence from Russia. Until that point Estonia had been a province of the Russian Empire for more than 300 years. Because of the coronavirus epidemic there are only low-key events to celebrate the centenary on Monday, with flowers being laid at the graves of diplomats, while the two foreign ministers will sign copies of the 1920 declaration which established diplomatic relations between the Baltic neighbours.

Lottery winner shocked by phone message

A woman from southwest Finland learned about her €6.5m weekend lottery win when she checked her phone at work. The lottery draw took place on Saturday evening, but she didn’t realised she’d won until checking the Veikkaus app on her phone during the day on Sunday. The winning numbers didn’t have any special lucky significance for the woman, who is not being named, her lines were chosen at random by the computer. She says that she’s dreaming of a new car, or a cottage, or a boat, and something for her children – who she hasn’t yet informed.

Monday morning weather

The weather is unstable today with the chance of scattered showers for pretty much all parts of the country – escalating to thunder storms in the east. It is quite a mild start to Monday morning with temperatures already +10°C to +12°C across Lapland, +17°C in Oulu, +16°C through central areas, +15°C down the west coast and +16°C in the capital city region.