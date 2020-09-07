Morning headlines: Monday 7th September 2020

New plans to try and save Lapland’s tourist industry

Package holiday travel corridors, tourism bubbles, test-to-fly schemes: the government and regional tourism operators are casting a wide net to come up with ways to save Finland’s highly seasonal foreign tourist industry. The raft of new initiatives which emerged over the past week came as the travel industry and business lobby groups are warning about the devastating effect ongoing coronavirus-related travel restrictions will have on Lapland in particular, with the traditional winter tourist rush due to start in just a few months but looking increasingly precarious. “This is pretty much a matter of life and death. We already know that whatever happens in terms of traveling about 50% of the tourism will be lost for this winter season anyway because there are for sure many source markets that stay closed, and people will not travel” explains Rami Korhonen, Chief Operating Officer at Lapland Safaris, one of the biggest travel companies in the region. The government also has its own contingency plans to introduce Covid-19 testing for passengers even before they get on a plane, boat or bus to travel; and the EU wants to drop all border restrictions even for European countries with a high rate of coronavirus infections. Read more at our original story here.

Turku port coronavirus health points open today

The City of Turku is testing out a new strategy for coronavirus advice and testing at the port at the start of this week. Incoming passengers from Sweden will be offered health information about the virus and the possibility to get a test if they are showing any symptoms. Today the pilot project will target Viking Line’s evening ship and on Tuesday the focus will be on Tallink and Silja Line’s evening ship passengers. “According to our information, more passengers will come to Turku in the evening than in the mornings, and for this reason evening ships are a good pilot destination for us” says Dr Jane Marttila from the City of Turku.

Helsinki schools switch to distance learning over coronavirus

Three schools in Helsinki are switching to distance learning from today as a precaution, after coronavirus outbreaks. At Media High School 108 students and four members of staff have been exposed to Covid-19; while at Vuosaari High School 37 students and four staff members have been exposed. The distance learning will last for two weeks, and students and their guardians are being provided with instructions through Wilma online school portal about what it means in practice. Meanwhile some 5th – 9th graders at Kannelmäki Primary School will switch to distance learning this week after 118 students were exposed to coronavirus.

Politics: Saarikko in, Kulmuni out, Orpo on the attack

It was a busy weekend for Finnish politics with both the Centre Party and the National Coalition Party holding conventions. The Centre Party had the most at stake with a leadership contest which saw Minister of Culture and Science Annika Saarikko defeat incumbent Katri Kulmuni in the first round of voting. “The trust I gained feels good and obliges me to take responsibility. The Centre only succeeds together” Saarikko said after her win, which leaves the party with its third leader in less than 18 months. Meanwhile NCP leader Petteri Orpo used his party’s weekend conference to attack the government on the economy, coronavirus recover, and debt repayments.

Huuhkajat victorious over Ireland in Dublin

The Finnish men’s national football team scored a 0-1 win on the road against Republic of Ireland on Sunday night in their latest Nations League game. It helps dull the pain of a home defeat 1-0 against Wales last Thursday. The only goal of the game came in the 64th minute off the boot of substitute Fredrik Jensen who plays his club football for Augsburg in Germany. “Whenever you get on the field, try to bring something. Of course that goal came pretty quickly after the substitution” said Jensen after the game. After two games played Finland are sitting in second place in the B4 group behind Wales, but ahead of Ireland and Bulgaria.

Exploring Finland: Autumn staycation ideas

The leaves are turning yellow, orange and red; the mornings are fresh; and it gets dark again earlier each day – all signs point towards autumn, the best time to enjoy the outdoors in Finland. Not only are the majority of pesky bugs dead, but also the forests are full of tasty treats, from lingonberries to mushrooms. Going hiking and camping in the following weeks is a feast for your senses – breathing in the fresh autumn air, seeing Northern Lights and stars at night, and hearing birds and animals call out over pristine lakes and in calm forests. Our new guide gives you practical tips about some spectacular places to visit – whatever the autumn weather brings – where to go, what to see and do from the Kvarken Archipelago on the west coast to Finland’s northernmost village in Lapland and amazing national parks. Read more at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mixed start to the week across the country. In southern areas there’s sunshine and blue skies in the forecast, but further north there’s more cloud cover, and scattered showers. Temperatures range from +15°C in Hanko to +9°C in Jyväskylä and as low as +4°C in northeast Lapland on Monday morning.