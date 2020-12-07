Morning headlines: Monday 7th December 2020

Coronavirus cluster: Hundreds of students switch to distance learning

Hundreds of students at a school in Vantaa have switched to distance learning this morning after a coronavirus outbreak. At least 34 students at Kilteri school have tested positive for Covid-19, with 17 of those cases coming since Friday when mass screening of students began. Out of 316 samples taken from students, some 5.3% tested positive. “Cases are from differed classes and grade levels. The majority of those infected have no known clear source of infection other than school” the City of Vantaa says in a bulletin. There are a total of 550 students and 50 teachers at the high school, and they’ll be taking part in distance learning until 20th December.

Half of Finns want salaries decided in the workplace

Support for job-specific wage agreements – rather than the traditional way of unions negotiating blanket agreements for all their members – is widespread in Finland according to a survey by think tank EVA. Some 49% of Finns said that everyone would benefit if wages and other working conditions could be agreed more flexibly in the workplace, with 27% of people who responded saying they had the opposite view. And some 44% of respondents said they believe employees and employers should always have the right to agree on working conditions locally. “Many Finns would allow employees to agree working conditions with employers without the involvement of the trade union movement, but would still like trade unions to play a role in monitoring the agreement” says EVA economist Sanna Kurronen. Traditionally Finland has used a tripartite system of collective bargaining, with the government and unions representing workers, and employers, getting together to decided multi-year agreements spanning entire sectors. However in recent years this has been changing with less willingness on the side of employers’ representatives to be involved. The EVA survey also revealed concerns that local agreements could create a two-tier system for workers, where some benefit and some would have to settle for poorer working conditions and lower salaries – with employers putting pressure on employees to agree to such conditions.

Should EU be part of Finland’s Independence Day?

The issue of Finland’s membership of the European Union has divided some politicians on Independence Day. Pertti Salolainen is a former leader of the National Coalition Party, and was a Member of Parliament for more than 30 years – he also served as Finland’s ambassador to the UK. Writing on Twitter he criticised a lack of acknowledgement of Finland’s EU membership in official coverage of Independence Day, including on public broadcaster Yle, noting that in his opinion it’s “the most significant thing that has strengthened Finland’s independence.” Other politicians would seem to disagree there should be any EU mentions at all. Writing on the eve of Independence Day Finns Party MEP Laura Huhtasaari said “Not a world citizen, not European, but Finnish. Finland is the home of Finns. Finland will remain Finland if the Finns want it.”

Tyre disaster for Valtteri Bottas in Grand Prix flop

Finnish Formula 1 racer Valtteri Bottas came a disappointed 8th place in the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday, after his Mercedes crew couldn’t find the right tyres for his car during a pit stop and ended up having to put his old ones back on. His team mate Lewis Hamilton was out of the race after testing positive for coronavirus, replaced by young British driver George Russell. Although Bottas started the race in pole position, again, with Russell in second place it was screw-ups behind the scenes with the Mercedes crew that robbed the pair of their chances for a podium finish. The pair came 8th and 9th respectively.

Monday morning weather

The weather clears in southern and central areas this morning, but there’s some sleet and snow in the forecast further north. Across Lapland on Monday temperatures start the day down at -7°C for the northwest but just around freezing in the south of the region. It’s a few degrees above zero for most of the rest of Finland: +3°C for Vaasa, +2°C for Jyväskylä, +3°C for the capital city region and up to +6°C in Åland this morning.