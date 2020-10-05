Morning headlines: Monday 5th October 2020

Russia-US nuclear talks taking place in Helsinki

Negotiators from Russia and the USA are in Helsinki today to continue their talks on nuclear arms control. The negotiations began in Vienna in the summer and although it’s not clear why Finland is the location for the latest round of discussions the deputy foreign ministers of both countries did meet in Helsinki in 2017 to talk about the same subject. Analysts say there’s no expectation of a major breakthrough in the talks between the nuclear-armed nations, but even a minor agreement could give US President Donald Trump a pre-election talking point that he’s made more progress on arms control than his predecessor Barack Obama. Both negotiators will meet President Sauli Niinistö at the conclusion of their talks.

Survey: Half of nurses consider quitting after coronavirus exhaustion

Half of the nurses in Finland have considered quitting their jobs after suffering from exhaustion during the coronavirus crisis of the spring and summer. That’s the key finding in a new survey from the Finnish Nurses Association published Monday. It also revealed 80% said they suffered from exhaustion – although 25% said they were exhausted even before the pandemic. According to the union almost 1-in-4 nurses had to move from their regular ward to a ward dealing with intensive care patients or coronavirus sampling this year, which added to their stress. “Coping is a really big challenge now: Nurses have worked overtime and long days” union president Nina Hahtela told MTV News on Monday morning. More than 2,300 took part in the survey.

Minister promises investigation after police use pepper spray on protesters

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) has promised an investigation into what happened at a weekend climate change protest where several police officers sprayed pepper spray directly into the faces of demonstrators in Helsinki. The scenes, caught on video, show three police officers firing their pepper spray at close range to Extinction Rebellion activists. Protesters say the event had been peaceful and good-natured up to that point. “Out of the blue he just hit me with a volley of gas from I would say 30, 40cm directly in the face. I was just shocked” says Till Sawala, one of the demonstrators. Ohisalo says she has already received a preliminary report and will review it to see if the police action was proportionate to the situation they faced.

Trial begins in military assault case

The trial begins today at Kanta-Häme District court of 21 people accused of assaulting conscripts during a military exercise. Three of the defendants are professional military, and 18 of them were conscripts at the time of the incident in 2018. During the exercise conscripts from the Air Force were detained and interrogated by conscripts from Pori Brigade. The operation was supervised by career soldiers. The conscripts were stripped and kept in the snow in -5°C temperatures. Some of those conscripts suffered from exposure and required medical treatment afterwards. During the pre-trial investigation the suspects mainly denied committing the alleged crimes.

Berry picking: meet the pensioner turning a hobby into a cottage industry

In the forests near Tammisaari one enterprising retiree has turned his hobby into a cottage industry by picking, packing and selling hundreds of liters of berries every year. Vidar Lindqvist started getting requests from friends for the berries he gathered in the forest, and didn’t realise it would soon turn into a booming little business that keeps him very active during retirement. “I am a pensioner, since 2012, and I have been picking berries before that and also mushrooms and I think this is a very good hobby for pensioners rather than just sitting and watching TV or whatever” he says. This year Vidar estimates that he’s collected around 800 liters of bilberries and lingonberries. Read more at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mixed weather picture across Finland for Monday morning. The best of the clear weather and sunshine is found in the capital city region but most other parts of the country will see cloud cover – with rain for Tampere, Joensuu and Kemi. Temperatures feel quite cool in the north at +4°C for Inari, but much warmer at +14°C in Uusimaa.