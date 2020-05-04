Morning headlines: Monday 4th May 2020

Government announcement expected on coronavirus restrictions

The Finnish Government is expected to make an announcement today about the country’s coronavirus restrictions. It comes after a day of talks on Sunday, with an anticipated announcement on Sunday night postponed until Monday. Discussions will resume again at 10:00 with ministers looking at areas where they could potentially confirm an easing of restrictions, most of which are due to expire in the middle of the month. The first steps could include re-opening upper secondary schools, colleges and universities; and letting people go back to libraries but with more social distancing. Also expected today is the release of an 80-page report which details the background research and reasoning that prompted the government to announce last week that primary and upper secondary schools would re-open from 14th May.

New polls show government solidifying support

A new poll in Rural Future newspaper finds that support for the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has solidified across supporters of almost all other political parties. Naturally Social Democrat, Green and Left Alliance voters thought the government was doing well – up to 96% of SDP voters in fact. Some 73% of National Coalition Party voters thought the government was handling the crisis well, and 80% of Christian Democrats too. However only 50% of Finns Party voters thought the government was doing a good job. The survey was carried out at the end of April and was answered by 1,107 people. This latest poll comes just a few days after another more traditional survey of voting intentions found support for the Social Democrats had increased, while support for the Finns Party had fallen steadily over the last four months.

Trial begins in Oodi Library stabbing case

The trial begins today at Helsinki District Court of a man and woman accused of stabbing and robbing their victim in Oodi Central Library in February. The victim, a lawyer, was taken to hospital for his stab wounds but they were not life threatening. The 25-year old woman is accused of aggravated robbery and the 44-year old man is charged with aggravated robbery and attempted homicide. The victim, aged under 30, is accused of a drugs offense. The suggestion from prosecutors is that the incident was a ‘drug deal gone wrong’.

HUS begins fertility treatments again

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District says it will re-start fertility treatments which were suspended temporarily during the coronavirus crisis. Initially, ovulation induction, insemination treatments, and frozen embryo transfers will be available for patients who are not in Covid-19 at-risk groups. “Before we can start treatment, we assess for each patient individually whether it is safe to start treatment. If the patient has symptoms suggestive of coronavirus infection during the treatment, we unfortunately have to stop the treatment” says Varpu Ranta from HUS’s Reproductive Medicine Unit. Ranta says there does not appear to be an increase in the risk of miscarriage from coronavirus, nor that the virus can be transmitted from the mother to the fetus.

Tampere opens some public spaces for sports and hobbies

The City of Tampere is set to re-open some public spaces for sports and hobbies from today. The decision was taken ahead of any government announcement, even though hobby activities are officially considered non-essential. “There have been a lot of people using the outdoor routes, but safety distances have been well taken into account. It was decided to open the outdoor fields in order to slowly activate social activities to break the emergency conditions” says Lauri Savisaari, Director of Education Services at the City of Tampere. Healthcare experts also gave their input to the decision, which means individuals and sports clubs can practice with 1-2 metres between participants. City staff will monitor fields to ensure teams are sticking to the rules. Changing rooms at outdoor sports facilities will remain closed for the time being.

Monday morning weather

It’s an overcast start to the week across much of the country with the best of the sunshine found around Vaasa and the west coast. Expect wet snow, sleet or some rain across parts of Lapland with temperatures a few degrees above zero. Across the rest of Finland it’s a mild Monday morning with temperatures between +5°C to +8°C.