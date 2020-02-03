Morning headlines: Monday 3rd February 2020

Finnish healthcare providers increasingly targeting men

Finnish healthcare providers are increasingly targeting men to sell more healthcare products, but experts have raised questions about how necessary some of the services really are. Men are at increased risk of health problems like heard disease and diabetes after they hit 40, and that’s one reason why healthcare providers are looking at men as a growth market with packages of products designed to target them. Tervystalo, Puhti and Eira Hospital are among the companies offering such services, or membership of clubs with signing bonuses and exclusive benefits. Some experts say that these sort of offers appeal to men who anyway would look after their health, and don’t attract those who most need to keep track of their well-being after they get to 40 and 50. Read more in our original story here.

Union threatens retail sector strikes

Trade Union PAM is threatening a series of strikes targeting the retail sector after the end of a collective bargaining agreement and the failure to reach a deal on a new one. The strike would mostly target S Group logistics and transportation and could affect up to 50,000 workers in Finland. S Group’s hubs in Sipoo and Kerava would be impacted and all Prisma stores would be closed for two days later in February. The union says employers are forcing some staff like salespeople and cleaners to do free work by blocking progress on talks. The strikes would take place during week 8.

Ex-Blue Reform Parliamentary Group leader joins Kokoomus

One of the founders of the ill-fated Blue Reform political group, which split from the Finns Party in summer 2017, has announced he’s joining the National Coalition Party. Simon Elo, who used to be Blue Reform’s Parliamentary Group leader, and who still serves on Espoo City Council, says that by joining Kookomus he wants to “defend Western democracy, patriotism, equal dignity and the free market economy.” Kokoomus leader Petteri Opro welcomes him to the party saying it’s the most natural option for Elo.

Slush changes management team for 2020

The organisation behind one of Europe’s biggest annual tech and startup events Slush is refreshing its management lineup – something it’s done every year or two since it began. Miika Huttunen takes over as the new CEO while Oona Poropudas is the new Executive Vice President. Huttunen started as a Slush volunteer in 2014 and most recently served as the organisation’s Chief Operating Officer.

Baltic Herring Movement draws modest crowd

The Baltic Herring Movement draw a modest crowd for its first public demonstration to highlight the need for more civil discourse in society. The group was founded over Christmas and attracted tens of thousands of supporters online, drawn to the apolitical message of the founders including standing up for human rights, rule of law and the fight against climate change. Police estimate 800-1000 people showed up in the rain in Helsinki, and about 40 right wing counter-protesters from the anti-immigrant vigilante group Soldiers of Odin also came along. Read more about what the Baltic Herring Movement says it’s achieved so far at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a clear and bright start to the week in southern areas, which is especially welcome after several days of rain. As the day goes on the weather clears from the west and cold air moves in from the north. There’s still a chance for more snowfall down the eastern border. The best of the sunshine today is in Vaasa and down the Ostrobothnia coast, but Tampere and Turku will also be bright as well.