Morning headlines: Monday 31st August 2020

Coronavirus track and trace app goes live today

Finland’s mobile app to help track and trace people who may have come into contact with someone who has a confirmed Covid-19 diagnosis will be available for download today. The ‘Corona Flash’ app – called Koronavilkku in Finnish – is completely anonymous and entirely voluntary to use, can help public health officials know how coronavirus is spreading around the country, but primarily is there to let users know if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19. Development on the new service began in May and it was tested at a local level with healthcare workers in Tampere and Helsinki during August. Read more about Finland’s contact tracing app development at our original story here.

Business organisations call on government to double jobs target

Several business organisations have come together to call for the government to double its target for job creation from 60,000 new jobs to 120,000 new jobs. The demand is being made by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK, the Central Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Family Businesses, and the Federation of Finnish Enterprises. The group says that job targets need to be raised because of the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on the sustainability gap in public finances. “The number must be doubled in order to boost growth. Without growth, we will not be able to cope with our growing debts” says Jyri Häkämies, EK’s CEO. The organisations are also critical of the government’s cost support scheme for companies which ends today. Half the money has gone unclaimed amid complaints that the application criteria was far too strict.

Kuhmo restrictions imposed after localised virus outbreak

Public health authorities in have imposed a localised lockdown on the town of Kuhmo after a coronavirus outbreak. At least 14 people have been confirmed with coronavirus, all young adults, and another 130 exposures identified and some of those have been traced to a restaurant in nearby Kajaani. From today as a further precaution many city services will be closed for a week including the library, youth centre, swimming pool and gyms. Contact teaching at a local music college and an adult education centre will also be paused, while the Kuhmo City Hall will be closed to visitors for the next two weeks. Students at Kuhmo High School will switch to distance learning from the beginning of September. The restrictions are intended to reduce people-to-people contacts and give health officials time to trace everyone who might have been exposed and allow them to self-isolate.

Olympic Stadium tower re-opens for visitors

The tower at Helsinki Olympic Stadium is open again for visitors today after a 4-year renovation project that saw a new elevator installed. The top of the 72-meter high tower offers spectacular views over the capital. The tower has been part of the Helsinki cityscape for more than eight decades, and during that time was used as part of Helsinki’s air defences during two wars, which saw bombs falling on the field below. It was also the focal point for spectators as Finnish runner Hannes Kolehmainen ran to the top of the tower to light the Olympic flame at the culmination of the opening ceremony at the 1952 Summer Games. The Olympic Stadium just re-opened for sports events after a €300 million renovation project. Read more about the amazing new facilities at our original story here.

Valtteri Bottas second at Belgian Grand Prix Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas claimed another podium finish on Sunday, taking second place behind his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton at the Belgian Grand Prix. Hamilton lead from the start of the race – he’s now won five of the last six F1 races in this year’s shortened calendar – despite a challenge from Bottas to try and take an early lead. Speaking to reporters after the race the Espoo driver praised his team mate’s performance. “I think Lewis was faultless today and yesterday he was quick. It was a clean weekend for me. I’m just happy there’s an opportunity again next week.” Indeed, next weekend’s race action moves to Italy. The other Finnish driver in the race, former champion Kimi Räikkonen driving for Alfa Romeo, finished 12th more than 70 seconds behind the winner.

Monday morning weather

It’s another mixed weather picture for the start of the week, with some cool temperatures just a few degrees above zero for parts of northwest Lapland, rain and sunshine in the forecast as well. Expect some rain in the southeast and also for Tampere and parts of the Ostrobothnia coast. The best of the sunshine is in central areas and Northern Ostrobothnia.