Morning headlines: Monday 30th March 2020

Finnair CEO interview

Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner says the coronavirus pandemic “is so far the biggest crisis in the hundred-year history of aviation.” The airline has had to impose temporary lay-offs on thousands of staff and cut 90% of its flight schedule in an unprecedented worldwide downturn in air travel. Manner says he expects government bailouts for airlines in many parts of the world, but that Finnair was “one of the strong ones in the industry” going into the current crisis. The airline has been able to fall back on it’s long-standing crisis management planning, and provide a social package for staff caught up in the lay-offs, but Manner tells News Now Finland “this is a unique experience for any given employee at Finnair, or citizens of any country. Things have been evolving at breakneck speed”. Read more of what he has to say about how Finnair can emerge from the other side of the coronavirus pandemic, and is already exploring new business ideas at our original story here.

Long queues on some roads into Uusimaa

Police have warned of congestion for Monday morning as commuters try to cross the regional borders into Uusimaa during the government-mandated lockdown to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is possible for drivers to go into/out of Uusimaa but they need to have a good reason – like going to work. There was a queue of 6km from Päijät-Häme into Uusimaa on Highway 4 this morning with an estimated 30 minutes waiting time; and there were also long lines on Highway 3 from Kanta-Häme to Uusimaa at Hyvinkää. Police have urged people to work from home wherever possible and not make the commute into Uusimaa region, and if they have to drive over the regional border for work to have a letter from their employer or other proof of employment to make checkpoints go more smoothly.

Government plans post-crisis working group

Helsingin Sanomat reports that the Finnish government is planning to establish a new working group to oversee how the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. The newspaper reports that the move comes after President Sauli Niinistö apparently wrote to Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) last week to suggest that she establish a new ‘crisis cabinet’ to take the lead on coronavirus, which the government “politely declined” according to the newspaper. Both the President and Prime Minister had to release identical statements on Twitter over the weekend denying claims in Iltalehti that the ‘crisis cabinet’ was discussed at Friday’s regular joint meeting between the government and president to discuss foreign and security policy. Iltalehti later changed their story.

#Pysykotona – Meet the Finns getting creative as they stay at home

Have you thought about dressing up as a Disney character? Did you ever wonder if quarantine was just the right time to start writing a cookbook, do some home decorating, find a new online hobby or potty train a toddler? Covid-19 has already forced Finns to rethink their working versus living situation, and with many people working remotely, stuck indoors, and elderly people staying home altogether, passing the time has become an art form in itself. In Finland and other countries around the world, the words quarantine, lockdown and self-isolation have a negative connotation but people online have changed the narrative. So we talked to some Finns who got creative as they adapt to their new normal. Read more and see their pictures in our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a sunny and cold start to Monday across most of the country – the exception to the sunshine is in the southwest, the capital city region, Pirkanmaa and into Central Finland where there’s cloud cover and the chance of snow around Turku and Jyväskylä this morning. Elsewhere, temperatures range from -14°C in Enontekiö to -2°C in Åland.