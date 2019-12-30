Morning headlines: Monday 30th December 2019

Finnish politics review 2019: “A totally crazy year!”

Three prime ministers and two elections made 2019 “a very turbulent year” for Finnish politics. Stand-out events over the last 12 months include stalled policy reforms bringing down one government; back-to-back election campaigns; the EU Presidency; a palace coup bringing down another prime minister; the continued success of the right wing Finns Party; more division in politics; and the world’s youngest sitting prime minister. Politician Anders Adlercreutz (SFP) and MTV political correspondent Antonia Berg share their thoughts on the year that’s just gone by, and take a look ahead at what we can expect in 2020. Read more at our original story here.

Poll: 60% of Finns will change their lifestyle to fight climate change

A new survey out on Monday morning finds that six out of ten Finns say they’re willing to make lifestyle changes to tackle the climate crisis – but still four out of ten people say they’re not interested to do anything. The poll was carried out for Rural Future magazine and shows the most common climate actions including changing diet, cutting down on car travel and flying, and taking fewer cruise ship journeys.

Digital harassment is not taken seriously enough

The charity Women’s Line says that digital harassment is not yet taken seriously enough in Finland. The organisation cites spyware being installed on a partner’s phone, or constant harassing calls as examples of intimate partner violence that is still not well recognised. In the UK threatening to share personal photos or defamatory video has already been made a criminal offense by authorities and Louna Hakkarainen from Women’s Line says a similar move could be considered in Finland.

Pori Police investigate nature crime.

Police in Pori are investigating an apparent nature crime. Someone has chopped down all the trees on the islands of Järvikari and Huidum between 26th and 27th December and it has disturbed a cormorant nesting sight. “As a result of the felling, the cormorant nests in the trees have been destroyed” police said in a statement. “The cormorant is a nesting species and returns to use the previous year’s nest for the following year’s mating season so nests are protected all year round” officers say. Anyone with information about who cut down the trees should contact Pori Police on 050 456 4963.

Monday morning weather

It’s a generally mild start to the week across most of the country with everywhere except Lapland experiencing temperatures above freezing. There’s rain or drizzle in the south and east on Monday morning with cloud cover everywhere. Temperatures range from +7°C in Åland and +6°C in Hanko to +4°C across Central Finland; +3°C down the eastern border; and only as cold as -3°C in Lapland.