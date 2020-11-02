Morning headlines: Monday 2nd November 2020

Government to set up anti-human trafficking group

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) says the government will set up a national anti-human trafficking group coordinated by the police. In an interview with Helsingin Sanomat, Ohisalo says there will be 20 officers assigned to the taskforce which will have a national remit, with the possibility to recruit civilian experts as well. “I hope this sends a message to everyone that this government is taking this seriously. We must not give the impression that we are not interested in this phenomenon” Ohisalo says in the interview. Helsingin Sanomat has previously written several in-depth investigative stories about the plight of trafficked people in the restaurant industry, and working for cleaning companies and agriculture which has brought the issue to the forefront of public attention in Finland.

Survey: Finns willing to pay more for well-treated animals

Finnish consumers say they’d be willing to pay up to 10% more for dairy and meat products that come from animals who lived a good life and had high standards of care. That’s the findings of a new survey in Rural Future newspaper published Monday which also highlighted that animal welfare is a more important issue for women than men. There were extremes in the findings however – with 8% of respondents saying they would be willing to pay up to 1.5 times the current price for products from animals with high welfare standards, while 25% of people said they didn’t want to pay any more for such products. The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS and involved more than 1,000 people across Finland.

Hidden tax names

The annual Finnish spectacle of revealing the country’s highest taxed individuals – giving a clue to how much money they make – will be missing more than a few names this week. Some 4,400 people in the highest tax bracket have asked for their names to be removed from the list which is given to the media. The CEO of tax authority Vero says the decision to allow people to keep their details private is in line with EU data protection regulation. Each year the Finnish media has a feeding frenzy as it pours over how much tax well-known figures from the world of politics, business and entertainment have paid the previous year.

Estonia opens up quarantine-free travel for Finns

From Monday, Finns can travel to Estonia without needing to self-isolate on arrival. Travelers from most other European countries will still be expected to self-isolate for ten days on arrival however – although there are some exemptions for people coming to Estonia from Latvia and Lithuania. The rules are based on the number of new infections per 100,000 population in previous two weeks, which the Estonians have set at 50. Finland now has 48.5 according to Estonian data, while no other European country falls below the threshold. The Estonian government has put in place a testing scheme for people from high risk countries who want to visit, which means they can take a Covid-19 test on arrival at the airport or ports – and then self-isolate until results are known. Even if it’s a negative results passengers have to remain more isolated for seven days.

Monday morning weather

A low pressure system sitting over Finland on Monday morning will mean stronger winds on land and at sea areas over the next 24 hours with warnings in several areas of potential storm damage. There’s also going to be rain coming in from the west. Overnight temperatures are rather mild up to +14°C in some places. Daytime temperatures are warmer in the west between +5°C and +10°C but cooler in the east.