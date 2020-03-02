Morning headlines: Monday 2nd March 2020

Finnish students shun university education in post-Brexit Britain

The number of Finnish students applying for university places in the UK has dropped by almost a quarter in recent years, with students and education experts citing a range of Brexit-related concerns, as well as the ease of applying to universities in other EU countries instead. The latest figures show the number of Finns applying to study in the UK has fallen by 23% since 2015, the year before Britain voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. And it’s not just Finnish students steering clear of UK universities. The statistics show a fall in applications from Sweden, Estonia, Norway, Italy, Germany and other European countries too. “Brexit is the most obvious factor” says Frans Cederlöf from the National Union of University Students SYL. “From now on, a very likely cause will be intimidation by the visa process and the ease of applying to other European countries” he adds. Read more at our original story here.

150 people – including more than 100 children – in Helsinki coronavirus quarantine

One hundred and fifty people, including more than 100 children, have been put under quarantine at home in Helsinki as a precaution against the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus. Helsinki University Hospital HUS says they’ve now identified five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the capital including a child who came into contact with other young people. Authorities have ordered a home quarantine for four classes at a Viikki school, and for a team of 6th grade football players who all came into close contact with the infected child. On Monday the City of Helsinki will launch a new hotline for people to call with questions or concerns about the coronavirus outbreak. Read more at our story here.

Nokia appoints new CEO

Nokia has appointed the current boss of Fortum Pekka Lundmark to be its new CEO. He will take over from Rajeev Suri September. Meanwhile Suri, who had already indicated to Nokia’s board that he wanted to move on, will continue in an advisory role with Nokia until the beginning of 2021. “Pekka is an excellent choice for Nokia. I look forward to working with him on a smooth transition and wish him the best success in his new role” says Suri, who has worked at Nokia for 25 years. Nokia has hit a number of stumbling blocks recently especially around development of its 5G technology, and many investors had already called for Suri’s replacement.

Ice hockey World Champs could be canceled because of coronavirus

This year’s ice hockey world championships, to be held in Switzerland in May, could be in doubt due to the coronavirus epidemic. A number of sports events have already been postponed or canceled in Europe and other parts of the world and now the organisers of this year’s championships – where Finland are the reigning champs – tell a Swiss sports magazine that they might also have to cancel. IIHF’s René Fasel says in an interview with Blick that his organisation’s medical committee is currently meeting in Budapest and will likely cancel all international ice hockey tournaments taking place in March, including the U18 event. However, IIHF can wait until 15th March to make a firm decision on May’s World Championships.

Monday morning weather

It’s a very mixed weather picture for the beginning of the week. Across Lapland expect clear skies, sunshine and temperatures ranging from -12°C in the south of the region to -19°C in the northwest. There’s some snow forecast for central Lapland as well. The cold temperatures continue in Oulu at -13°C and there’s more snow in the forecast for parts of Ostrobothnia, into Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and Tampere with temperatures down to -6°C in Vaasa, -8°C in Jyväskylä and -3°C in Kuopio on the eastern border. The warmest, driest weather on Monday morning is around Turku in the southwest +4°C. But for the capital region, along the south coast and into Lappeenranta in the southeast expect some rain showers during the course of the morning with temperatures a few degrees above zero.