Morning headlines: Monday 28th September 2020

Government considers new bar and restaurant restrictions

The Finnish government is considering bringing in new restrictions on bars and restaurants because of the continued spread of coronavirus. Speaking to MTV News, Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) says that one option is to force businesses to stop serving alcohol at midnight, and close at 01:00. Some in the cabinet want to see restrictions a few hours earlier than that – or limits placed on how many people can be inside at one time, perhaps just 50%. The reason for the possible new rules is that a large number of coronavirus infections have been traced to bars and restaurants. Ministers will meet to discuss further on Tuesday, with any formal announcement likely on Wednesday.

Train services disrupted

Passengers are facing some major disruptions on Finland’s rail network on Monday morning – not just in the capital city region but also on long distance services. It’s due to damaged electric lines which means just two tracks are in use on the main line between Helsinki and Pasila. I-trains and K-trains are running every 20 minutes with delays for R and Z-trains as well. There are delays for arrival and departure of long distance services at Helsinki Central Railway Station with VR advising passengers to prepare for problems throughout the day.

New travel restrictions begin today

New travel rules begin today, as Finland imposes border controls on countries where the coronavirus situation has increased to more than 25 confirmed cases per 100,000 population in the last fortnight. It means that border checks are restored again between Finland and Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Germany and Slovakia. It means travelers from those countries are no longer allowed to come to Finland for leisure trips. There are however exemptions for people coming to Finland for work from Estonia who don’t need to quarantine, or for people living in border communities in the north who also don’t face a recommendation to self-isolate. Anyone else needs to have a strong reason to be in Finland and will be advised to self-quarantine for 14 days when they get here.

Air Force’s Ruska 20 exercise takes off

The Air Force’s main military exercises take off today, with Ruska 20 lasting through until 6th October. More than 60 aircraft and 4,800 personnel will be taking part in the operations, with elements from the Swedish Air Force also joining in. The stated aim of the exercise is to develop Air Force readiness, and train personnel including conscripts and reservists. Jets will be taking to the skies over a large part of the country in the coming week, including from Rovaniemi to Jyväskylä; and from Kajaani to Vaasa.

For sale: Finland’s ‘smallest restaurant’

Finland’s ‘smallest restaurant’ is up for sale. Tanskalainen Voileipä in Helsinki’s Töölö neighbourhood has been serving up traditional Danish open sandwiches called smørrebrød since 1964 and customers include politicians, artists, at least two Finnish presidents and lots of people from the local neighbourhood. Current owner Aimo Lindgren says it’s a difficult decision to sell the restaurant, which has just two seats inside, and is filled with vintage decoration inside. “It’s like selling your child. This has become very very dear to us and we love the place” he says. The menu includes some family recipes passed on for more than 100 years, including liver pate and remoulade sauce. Read more at our original story here.

Valtteri Bottas wins Russia Grand Prix

Finnish F1 driver Valterri Bottas has raced to victory at the Russian Grand Prix, at the expense of his Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton. Bottas lead for most of Sunday’s race, and also recorded the fastest lap – despite having to cope with a bee on his visor at one point which obscured his vision going into a turn. Hamilton was given a 10-second time penalty which let the Finnish driver easily with the race, the ninth of his career. “Never give up. It’s a good day. It’s nice to get another win as it’s been a while and I now need to keep the momentum going” Bottas told reporters after the race. Grand Prix action moves to Germany next where drivers will race on the Nurburgring for the first time since 2013.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mixed start to the day for Monday with sunshine and clear skies in the forecast for the half of the country – in a line from Vaasa, to Jyväskylä and Joensuu and everywhere south of that. Further north there’s more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.