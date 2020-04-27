Morning headlines: Monday 27th April 2020

Government concedes errors over EU protective gear order

The government concedes that delays in joining an EU-wide order for protective equipment needed during the coronavirus crisis were due to ‘ambiguity of responsibility among officials.’ The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health released a report on the snafu on Sunday but declined to place the blame on any individual official. The Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) had previously said Finland joined the EU order in good time, but it turns out the country was the very last to sign up to the scheme on 27th March. According to the report the internal Finnish mechanics for getting on board with the EU-wide procurement scheme falls between the responsibilities of Pekonen and another minister, Krista Kiuru (SDP) who is the Minister of Family and Basic Services. However the person who would normally have coordinated this issue internally transferred to another department and ultimately left the ministry completely – with the various departments presuming other departments would handle the EU procurement order.

Finns turn to nostalgic pastime to boost mental health

During a time of national uncertainty, Finns have turned to an old fashioned pastime to help calm frayed nerves, bring loved ones together and improve mental health: the humble jigsaw puzzle. “Focusing on something like puzzles, calms people down. By making for example jigsaw puzzles you don’t let your mind wander and think about the current time and its worries. The same goes for people who’ve taken up baking and crafts” says psychologist and psychotherapist Minna Martin. Sales of jigsaw puzzles have doubled in Kesko stores and tripled in S-Group stores in recent weeks and traditional Finnish puzzle manufacturers in Pori and Raisio say demand outstrips supplies. Read more at our original story here.

Students stressed by distance learning

Up to 60% of high school students find distance learning mentally difficult – higher than regular studies which 40% of students say is stressful. That’s the findings of a new survey carried out by the Finnish High School Students’ Association SLL, which got responses from around 1,500 students to its questionnaire. More than half of students who responded said distance learning during the coronavirus crisis has increased their school workload each week. In addition to school studies, more than half of the students said they are worried about the coronavirus pandemic.

Flags are flying for Veteran’s Day

Flags are flying in Finland to mark Veteran’s Day. The 27th April has been a fixture in the national calendar for more than 30 years, and commemorates the last time Finland was in conflict – the end of the Lapland War in 1945. On this day, the last German forces crossed the border at Enontekiö into German-occupied Norway and Finnish troops were able to hoist a flag on the Three Country Cairn, the stone marker which shows the spot where Finland, Norway and Sweden meet.

Monday morning weather

There’s wintry conditions across the north of Finland with sleet and wet snow, and temperatures a few degrees below zero for many parts of Lapland on Monday morning. Further south however, there’s sunshine and clear skies although still on the cool side to start the week with temperatures just a degree or two above freezing this morning except for Åland and Hanko which already hit +5°C.