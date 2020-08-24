Morning headlines: Monday 24th August 2020

Development Minister: Pandemic laid bare weaknesses in society

Finland’s Development Minister Ville Skinnari (SDP) says the global coronavirus pandemic has “laid bare weaknesses in society such as structural inequalities, inadequate healthcare and the lack of social protection and the heavy price people are paying due to this.” In a News Now Finland interview, the Lahti MP says he thinks the international community moved quickly to shore up support for countries with already-fragile healthcare systems and civil society infrastructure as it became clear earlier in the spring what a devastating impact the added burden of coronavirus would have on them. Skinnari highlights Nordic, EU and United Nations cooperation – and how the pandemic even made it easier to get hold of key decision-makers for video calls. “For the first time in decades the number of people living in absolute poverty will increase and [the number of] people suffering from acute hunger are expected to double at the end of the year” says Skinnari. Read more about Finland’s role in helping developing countries during the Covid-19 pandemic at our original story here.

More international border controls restored

Finland is restoring border controls with Norway today as the rate of coronavirus infections has increased there. It means the 700km border between the two countries can only be crossed at official crossing points, with travel documents, and for an exceptional reason like a family emergency or work: tourism doesn’t count. Even then, people who come from Norway will generally be expected to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Border controls are also back in force today between Finland and other EU countries: Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iceland and Malta. However there is an exception to the rules for people living in cross-border communities on the Norwegian and Swedish borders.

Smoke warning after Kangasala cement factory fire

Pirkanmaa Rescue Department are warning local residents in Kangasala about potentially dangerous thick smoke coming from a fire at a cement factory. People living in the Harjusalo neighbourhood are being told to close their windows and turn off the air conditioning. Rescue crews received an alert for the fire around 05:30 on Monday morning and arrived to find the abandoned building ablaze. It’s not the first fire at the premises, and so far no injures are reported.

Virtual meeting of ambassadors gets underway

The annual meeting of Finnish ambassadors is getting underway today, virtually. For the first time most of the participants will not be in the same room in Helsinki, but will be joining the three-day event via video connections. On the agenda is a discussion about how the world looks during and after the coronavirus crisis from a Finnish perspective. Speakers addressing the event include President Sauli Niinistö, Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green). “The first-ever virtual annual meeting of Heads of Mission shows that the Foreign Service is able to adapt to new situations” says State Secretary Matti Antonen. “With the coronavirus situation hampering travel, the importance of Finland’s missions abroad has grown further. I look forward to the discussions” he adds.

Nigel Farage attacks ‘woke’ Finnish conductor

One of the loudest voices for Britain’s departure from the European Union has turned his ire on a Finnish conductor. Nigel Farage took to social media on the Sunday to criticise a possible decision by the BBC to cut a traditional performance of ‘Rule Britannia’ at the last night of its classic music Proms series, which begins today. Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska is due to conduct the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the last night of the Proms when the song is played, and enthusiastic audiences wave small British flags and sing along. The lyrics are deeply problematic, alluding to British colonial superiority over other countries and Farage was responding to a weekend newspaper story which said the BBC was “agonising” over whether to axe Rule Britannia in a move to “decolonise” the event in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Farage writes “so the BBC may drop Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory from The Proms because the Finnish conductor is too woke. Why not drop her instead?” Stasevska is not directly quoted in the newspaper story.

ICYMI: Sanna Marin chosen as new Social Democrat leader

Sanna Marin was elected unopposed as the new chairperson of the Social emocrats, at their autumn conference in Tampere on Sunday. The three-day event continues today, when Marin will give a keynote speech setting out her priorities on employment. Although Marin has been prime minister since December last year, her predecessor Antti Rinne retained retained his chairmanship of the party until now. It means that all five parties in the coalition government are now headed by women. The PM accepted the victory on stage saying “thanks for the trust. I’ll try to be worthy of it.” Speaking to journalists at a press conference after her election, Marin said there would be “no radical change” in the pipeline for the Social Democrats under her leadership. Read more at our story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mixed weather picture for the start of the week with showers plaguing many parts of the country and the temperatures several degrees lower than than the weekend. The best of the sunshine on Monday morning is in Kemi.