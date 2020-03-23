Morning headlines: Monday 23rd March 2020

Trade unions boss: “The situation is pretty drastic”

The trade unions are talking, and the government is listening. Last week’s €15 billion Government bailout package, and measures to try and safeguard Finnish jobs during this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, was in large part proposed a few days earlier by trade union organisations and employers’ federations. But the Chairman of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions SAK, Jarkko Eloranta, says more will need to be done especially for people working in non-traditional jobs who don’t have much protections and are not currently being offered much in the way of specific help from the Government. “It really shows that we have very many things to fix there, and those people who are working self employed, entrepreneurs or gig economy are very vulnerable” he tells News Now Finland. Read our full interview with Eloranta to learn more about the job cuts he says are inevitable, but how the coronavirus might push much-needed labour sector reforms in the right direction at our original story here.

Twelve people in intensive care with Covid-19

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says there are 626 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Finland. The country has recorded its first coronavirus death over teh weekend, of an elderly patient with underlying health issues in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. THL says there are 43 patients hospitalised for coronavirus treatment in Central Hospitals, and 12 of them are in intensive care units.

Åland MP: Island hospitals have been on high state of readiness

The Member of Parliament for Åland Mats Löfström says that the relatively late arrival of coronavirus to the autonomous province has allowed the hospitals there to be on the highest state of alert for the past week. The first two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on the weekend, both young adults returning from abroad. Löfström tells News Now Finland that like everywhere else, people have concerns not just about the spread of the virus but the wider impact it’s having on their communities. “I would say there is a big concern mainly for the economy which is based on shipping and transport and tourism, and those industries will take a severe hit”. Read more about the situation in Åland, and our interview with Löfström, at our story here.

Verdict due in Jari Sillanpää court case

Helsinki District Court is due to give a verdict today on sex offense charges against popular Finnish entertainer Jari Sillanpää. The prosecution is demanding a non-custodial probation sentence of up to nine months in the case which involves sexual abuse of a child and sending sexual images. Sillanpää, who shot to fame more than 20 years ago, has denied the charges, and his lawyer has said the sexual abuse of a child does not involve any physical acts. Sillanpää has had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years. In January 2018 he was convicted of alcohol, drugs and traffic offenses, after being caught under the influence of methamphetamines in Helsinki a few months previously. In March 2018 he was detained at Helsinki Airport suspected of drugs offenses.

GALLERY: Finland’s adorable forest rodents

Two of Finland’s most common – but shy – forest rodents make for some very cute photography subjects. Espoo-based wildlife photographer Paul Stevens has trained his lenses on bank voles and yellow-necked mice as they forage for food in the forest. These adorable animals might just be the thing you need to see today, to take your mind off the coronavirus crisis. Browse through our gallery at this link.

Monday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to Monday morning across virtually the whole country, with the temperatures similar everywhere, just a degree or two below freezing. The weather is forecast to warm up as the week goes on, with temperatures set to hit +10°C in parts of southern Finland.