Morning headlines: Monday 23rd December 2019

No presidential pardons this year Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reports that President Sauli Niinistö has decided not to issue any presidential pardons for convicted criminals this year. According to the newspaper 2019 is the first time in decades when a sitting Finnish president hasn’t issued any clemency orders. Niinistö has generally exercised his amnesty rights less than previous presidents, and has said he grants a pardon to prisonders in situations where there has been a particularly significant change in the circumstances of either the offender or their family.

Lahti man dies in Spain camper van fire

A man who died in a camper van fire in southern Spain on Friday was from Lahti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms. The blaze happened in Puerto de Mazarrón, south of Murcia on the Mediterranean coast. The man was 70-years old and according to local media reports the mattress inside his camper van caught fire. A woman inside the vehicle escaped but is being treated at a local hospital for burns.

Pekka Haavisto tops presidential election poll

The next presidential election is still four years away but Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) tops a new poll, even though his popularity has taken a tumble after controversy about how he handled the al-Hol refugee situation. Ilta-Sanomat reports that Haavisto is polling 17% in their survey (down from 27% last time they asked the question) with Olli Rehn (Centre) at 10%; Li Andersson (Left) and Jutta Urpilainen (SDP) polling at 7% each. The poll was carried out between 9th and 17th December with 1004 people responding. The margin of error is 3.2% in either direction.

Santa begins Christmas journey today

Santa begins his Christmas journey at the Arctic Circle today, departing from Rovaniemi to deliver presents around the world. Santa’s reindeer-drawn sleigh ride begins at 19:00 this evening with crowds expected to wave him off – and local police will have some traffic restrictions in place. The weather forecast for Monday evening in Rovaniemi calls for temperatures around zero degrees for the start of Santa’s Christmas journey. We’ll have video of the event later on the News Now Finland website and social media channels.

Monday morning weather

There’s snowfall across northern parts of the country on Monday morning, but expect precipitation to fall as drizzle in central areas where the temperatures warm up above freezing. Road conditions are poor today in the north of the country and where snow or sleet extends further inland to Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland. There’s a flood warning issued for the south west of the country by the Finnish Meteorological Institute.