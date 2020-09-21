Morning headlines: Monday 21st September 2020

Investigation begins after ferry runs aground

The Finnish Safety Investigation Authority Otkes will start an investigation into the circumstances of how the Viking Amorella ferry ran aground in Åland around 12:00 noon on Sunday. The 200 passengers and 80 crew were safely evacuated from the ship, and the Coast Guard says no injuries reported. In the ship’s mayday call a crew member said “we have leakings in the lower areas of the ship and we are evaluating still, but the leakages are in several compartments.” The rescue operation began on the shores of Järsö island with a rescue helicopter and several ships used to evacuate the people on board. By 17:00 all the passengers were off the ship and taken to a school in Mariehamn where an emergency centre was set up, with Red Cross volunteers helping out providing food and drinks. Passengers have already started to be transported to their destinations on other Viking Line boats. The ship’s crew is facing redundancies after Viking decided to cut jobs due to the downturn in passenger numbers. Viking’s CEO says it could take a month for the Amorella to be returned to service.

HUS director calls for evening alcohol ban

Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District HUS Diagnostic Director Lasse Lehtonen says that Finland should follow the example of Estonia and take action to ban night drinking to slow the spread of coronavirus. In the HUS area up to half of all Covid-19 infections are being traced to Helsinki’s bars, restaurants and nightclubs Lehtonen tells Ilta-Sanomat newspaper. “Protective measures cannot be observed in nightclubs and restaurants. There will easily be clusters of infection when there are a lot of people in a small space. When the music roars, you speak loudly” he says. Bars and restaurants re-opened on 1st June after being closed for two months, and public health officials are expected to meet this week to look at imposing new targeted restrictions – which have already been seen in a number of European countries.

Finland’s sugar high

About 1-in-3 Finnish men and 1-in-4 Finnish women eat too much sugar, according to a new study at the University of Helsinki. Researchers say that added sugar should cover no more than 10% of daily energy intake and healthy eating habits wouldn’t exceed this recommended limit – however the excess sugar comes from sugary drinks, candy, chocolate and dessert. The university’s study also identified that sugar is not the only dietary problem in Finland with most people consuming too much salt, and only 25% of Finns get enough fiber in their diets.

Newspaper: foreign students leave accommodation vacant

A survey from Uutissuomalainen newspaper group has found that there’s more than 1,500 vacant student dwellings in university cities, after the coronavirus pandemic saw a sharp drop in the number of foreign students able to come to Finland to study this term. The Helsinki Region Student Housing Association HOAS has about 500 vacant student apartments, while in Kuopio there’s almost 300 and Tampere’s Student Housing Foundation TOAS has a few hundred as well. At this time of year there wouldn’t usually be so much empty accommodation. It’s not the same situation everywhere, however. In Lappenranta, Aalto University and Lahti, student accommodation is full. While foreign students haven’t been able to take up their places and claim their flats, Finnish students have been able to move in instead.

Monday morning weather

It’s a mostly sunny but cool start to the week across Finland, but with cloud cover in the north and rain in the western part of Lapland on Monday morning. Temperatures range from +2°C in Kilpisjärvi to +6°C in Oulu, +11°C in Vaasa, +7°C through Central Finland, +9°C and sunshine down the eastern border, +10°C for Turku and the southwest, and +11°C with sun in the capital city region.