Morning headlines: Monday 20th July 2020

PM locked in fourth day of difficult EU budget talks

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is locked in a fourth day of budget talks with other EU leaders which turned acrimonious over the weekend when they failed to find agreement on a proposed €750 billion coronavirus recovery package. A group of ‘Frugal Four’ countries – Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Netherlands – have been joined by Finland in demanding a reduction of the overall budget, and different balance towards more loans and less grants. There are concerns that raising money for grants on the capital markets means taking on extra national debt; and there are also issues about conditionality – withholding cash from countries with poor governance and democracy track records – a particular concern for Finland. On Sunday evening Marin met with the leaders of Italy, Spain, Greece and Portugal; Bulgaria and Romania; and also the ‘Frugal Four’ in an attempt to break the impasse. There has been at least some compromises since the talks began in Brussels on Friday, with the European council president Charles Michel already agreeing to reduce the overall size of the coronavirus recovery package by €50 billion.

Police launch extra traffic surveillance this week

Police are increasing their surveillance efforts for traffic on Finland’s roads this week. All police departments around the country, plus the Border Guard, are involved in the road safety operation. In particular officers are looking out for inattentive drivers – for example people who use their phones while driving. The aim of the operation is to improve safety on Finland’s roads.

Universities add places for open university students

Finnish universities have added hundreds of study places for students coming through the open university system. Uutissuomalainen newspaper group asked the question and received a reply from 11 of Finland’s 13 traditional universities. The pathway refers to non-traditional studies whereby students can obtain their qualifications to take a place on a bachelor’s degree course, or master’s degree, at the universities. The new figures show there are an extra 700 places for such students at 11 Finnish universities this year, with around 1,400 open university students in total accepted – or will be accepted – as full time students.

Valtteri Bottas clinches 3rd at Hungarian Grand Prix

Finnish Formula 1 racer Valtteri Bottas has clinched third place at the Hungarian Grand Prix which took place on Sunday. It completes a 1-2-3 podium Finnish for the driver in the first three races of the re-booted F1 season, which was suspended during the coronavirus crisis. The race was won by Bottas’ Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in second place. Bottas had a shaky start to the race, seeming to leave the starting grid before the lights had changed, and then dropping down into sixth place. However race officials confirmed the movement was not enough to trigger a false start sensor on the track. The flying Finn clawed his way back into contention but didn’t catch up with Verstappen until the final lap of the race, and wasn’t able to overtake him. The drivers are off next weekend, but that’s followed by two weeks of racing at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.

Monday morning weather

This week begins with fine and warm temperatures across the whole country but an area of instability is moving in and there’s already going to be the first signs of that with rain showers in the north. However on Monday morning the best of the sunshine and the highest temperatures are found over Lapland up to +22°C. There’s increased cloud cover further south with temperatures ranging from +18°C in Oulu to +22°C in southern inland areas, and +23°C down the eastern border.