Morning headlines: Monday 18th May 2020

Finnair cuts domestic routes – prompting terse response from minister

Finnair says it won’t be re-starting flights to a number of Finnish cities in the short term, prompting a terse response from Finance Minister Katri Kulmuni (Centre). The national airline says there will be no summer flights operating to Joensuu, Jyväskylä, Kajaani, Kemi or Kokkola, with concerns some domestic routes might be cut completely. Kulmuni says “domestic connections should be restored as soon as possible” after the coronavirus crisis, and adds that “any speculation about the complete cessation of domestic routes should be stopped even before it begins.” In a statement, Finnair says they expect air travel to “recover gradually.” In April the company flew only 2,400 passengers on domestic flights and so far in May just 1,800 passengers. “We hope that in this exceptional situation, these cities would understand the reasons for the decision” says Mikko Turtiainen, Finnair’s Senior Vice President of Sales.

Porvoo school open on Monday despite positive coronavirus test

A school in Porvoo with 550 pupils is open for class today as normal, despite one student testing positive for coronavirus. Classes only began again last Thursday, but now a total of 17 students and four teachers who came in contact with the infected pupil have been placed under quarantine at home as a precaution. Over the weekend the school was deep-cleaned and students will be reminded again about safety and hygiene instructions during the first lesson of the day on Monday. “It is very important that we continue to remember to follow the guidelines for good hand hygiene as well as coughing, safe distances and gatherings” says Ann-Sofie Silvennoinen, Porvoos’s Director of Social and Health. Read more here. Meanwhile distance learning returns for many students in Sipoo where a number of teachers are self-isolating due to coronavirus. Pupils in 1st – 3rd grade at Soderkulla school will switch back to distance learning for at least this whole week, while pupils in 4th – 6th grade will have contact teaching in smaller groups at the school.

Restaurant looks for post-lockdown business boost on Netflix

A landmark Turku restaurant is hoping that an appearance on the new season of a hit Netflix show will give them a business boost when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased. Ruissalon Maininki features on the show ‘Restaurants on the Edge’ which brings together a chef, a restaurateur and an interior designer to revamp a business with a spectacular view, but which needs some help with style, marketing or food. The show filmed a the Turku Yacht Club restaurant over Juhannus last year, and the episode was just made available recently. “I think this coronavirus crisis might also influence the way that people want to go out to restaurants and eat. This is maybe even a win-win for us” says co-owner Marina Björkenheim-Jokinen. Read more at our original story here.

Capital metro services to increase from Monday

The frequency of metro services in the capital city region will increase today during the busiest times of the day. Both metro lines will be running trains at 6-minute interviews from Monday to Friday between 06:00 and 09:00 and again between 14:15 and 17:45. In practice that means on the joint section of track between Tapiola and Itäkeskus the intervals between trains will be just 3 minutes. The changes are being introduced as more passengers use the metro service, and hopefully allow more distancing between travelers. HSL still recommends avoiding unnecessary travel and making shorter trips on foot or by bike if possible.

Monday morning weather

It’s a bright and mostly clear start to the week across the country – except down the eastern border where there’s more cloud cover, and rain for Lappeenranta this morning. Elsewhere expect sunny skies but still cooler temperatures, although they’ll rise to double digits in many places as the day goes on. Later, expect showers to develop but on Monday morning temperatures range from -2°C in northwest Lapland to +4°C in Oulu, Vaasa and Åland. Jyväskylä, Lahti, Häämenliina and Uusimaa can all expect temperatures on Monday morning around +4°C.