Morning headlines: Monday 17th February 2020

German terror suspects ‘had links with Soldiers of Odin’

An alleged terror cell in Germany called ‘Der harte kern’ (‘The Hard Core’) had links with the Finnish-founded far-right vigilante group Soldiers of Odin, according to reports in German newspapers and the BBC. Authorities arrested 12 men in different parts of Germany on Friday, suspected of being behind the terror group who planned to start a ‘civil war’ by plotting attacks against politicians, asylum-seekers and Muslims in Germany. The Welt am Sonntag newspaper says the group was founded last September and communicated through WhatsApp and that investigators have now discovered links with Soldiers of Odin members.

Survey: Finns plan to reduce foreign travel over coronavirus fears

Many Finns say they’ll reduce their overseas travel plans due to coronavirus fears. According to a survey carried out by Rural Future magazine almost 20% of Finns say they are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak which started in Central China but which has since spread to other countries – including one case in Finland where a tourist from China was infected. The survey finds that almost 25% of older people over 64 saying they’re concerned about coronavirus; but just 9% of young people will reduce their overseas travel because of the epidemic. Just over a thousand people were questioned for the survey by TNS Kantar at the beginning of February. The margin of error is three percentage points in either direction.

Winter school holidays get underway

The annual ‘ski week’ holidays begin today for many pupils, with schools in the capital city region, Pori and Turku beginning their vacations. Next week it’s the turn of students in Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä, Kotka and Seinäjoki to get time off; schools in the north and east including Kuopio, Kajaani and Rovaniemi closed during week 10. Train operator VR says it expects up to 750,000 domestic passengers to take to the rails during the school holiday season, while the Finland Road Traffic Centre reminds drivers to take plenty of breaks and avoid unnecessary overtaking on long road journeys to holiday destinations.

Monday morning weather

It’s another mixed weather picture across the country at the start of the week as the effects of stormy weather continue to be felt. Continued strong winds have the capacity to knock out power lines in some areas gusting up to 20 meters per second. There’s still plenty of precipitation around including lingering showers still in the capital city region – where there is also the chance of sun shining through breaks in the clouds. There’s rain too for Lappeenranta and the southeast, and into Tampere and Pirkanmaa, and northern Ostrobothnia as well. The best of the sunshine on Monday morning is in Turku and the southwest where temperatures are up to +4°C. Across Lapland expect cloud and snow in places, with temperatures down to only -5°C.