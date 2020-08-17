Morning headlines: Monday 17th August 2020

Trial begins for United Brotherhood boss

The trial begins today of a United Brotherhood leader allegedly at the centre of a complex property and money laundering operation that involved building homes and a garage in Porvoo. Prosecutors say Tero Holopainen, born in 1972, was the ringleader of the money laundering scheme. During the course of the investigation officers from a number of different forces seized dozens of weapons in Helsinki which they believe were used in thefts across the country; caught the suspected crime boss on camera going to retrieve ecstasy tables from the gang’s Tuusula production facility; and say he used crime proceeds to build two detached homes and a garage on a plot of land in Porvoo.

New health information points open for ferry passengers

New health information points are opening up today for ferry passengers arriving at Helsinki ports. The first location is at West Terminal while other locations will open up this month at Olympic Terminal, Kajanokka Terminal and in Vuosaari. The health advice stands will provide ferry passengers with information on preventing the spread of coronavirus and send anyone with symptoms for testing. Although there’s no testing available at the ferry terminals themselves, anyone who needs a test will be directed to nearby locations. Passengers arriving on Sunday in Vuosaari from Germany were offered coronavirus tests on a voluntary basis and 46 out of 127 passengers got tested. “We will use the experience gained when we expand corona health counseling and possibly also sampling in ports” says Leena Turpeinen, Director of Health and Substance Abuse Services in Helsinki.

School, restaurant quarantines after coronavirus cases

A primary school and a popular restaurant are at the centre of two coronavirus quarantines in Helsinki. At Herttoniemenranta primary school 19 pupils and 13 staff have been ordered into two weeks of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The students will switch to distance learning, but the other students at the 520-pupil school will continue contact teaching. “Despite this exposure, schools are safe for students and staff. School work continues on Monday 17.8” says Liisa Pohjolainen, Helsinki’s Director of Education. Meanwhile a customer who spent the evening at Kaivohuone restaurant and nightclub in Helsinki on Saturday 8th August was later diagnosed with coronavirus and now public health authorities are urging anyone who was there between 22:00 and 03:00 the following morning to monitor their health symptoms and get a coronavirus test even if they have some mild symptoms.

Bottas claims third place at Spanish Grand Prix

Finnish Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has claimed another podium finish, third place at Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. His Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton took first place while red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed second. Bottas has a poor start to the race and found himself back in fourth place after the first lap. Stuck behind Verstappen, Mercedes changed up their pit stop tactics to delay switching Bottas’ car to soft tyres but it didn’t gain him any real advantage – even though he clocked the fastest single lap time of the day. “The start was the key point, I lost a position and then had to push hard to make ground and suffered the tyre condition” Bottas told reporters after the race. The drivers have next weekend off before continuing their shortened racing season with the Belgian Grand Prix.

Monday morning weather

After a hot weekend it’s a cooler start to the week, but expect plenty of sunshine on Monday morning across most of the country. Temperatures range from +8°C in northern Lapland, where there’s also some cloud cover, to +12°C in Oulu, +13°C for Vaasa and through Central Finland, +19°C in Åland, +14°C down the eastern border, +15°C for Uusimaa and the capital city region.