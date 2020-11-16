Morning headlines: Monday 16th November 2020

Number of job vacancies falls

New figures published on Monday morning show the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Statistics Finland reports the number of job vacancies during the period July-September was down compared to the year before. Last year there were 48,500 vacancies while this year there were 43,000. The number of available jobs fell especially in the Helsinki capital city region. There’s also a change in the type of jobs available: in the third quarter this year some 30% of all job vacancies were temporary positions, whereas a year before 23% of jobs were temporary. Statistics Finland also reports the number of part-time jobs is up 5% compared with the same period in 2019. According to employers the most difficult jobs to fill were in the health and social work sectors.

Trial begins in deadly Kuopio bus crash case

The trial begins today for a bus driver who was behind the wheel when his vehicle was involved in a deadly crash. It happened in August 2018 when a tourist bus carrying passengers from Sweden and Finland – members of a karaoke club – crashed through a motorway barrier and fell onto a train line below. Four passengers were killed and nine others seriously injured. The driver, born in 1951, is charged with aggravated road safety, four counts of causing aggravated deaths, and 13 charges of injuring people. The official accident investigation, completed in April 2019, concluded that the driver’s alertness was lowered by his state of health and the long drive he’d had that day. The investigation also found he had little experience of driving the type of bus involved in the accident. The driver also failed to break as he was taking the motorway exit, but the investigation found there were no signs telling vehicles to reduce speeds, and the view of the intersection was hampered by trees.

Huuhkajat score an away win against Bulgaria

The Finnish men’s national football team scored a 2-1 away victory against Bulgaria on Sunday evening. It was the latest group match in the UEFA Nations League competition, and goals came in the first half from Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod. Despite having two penalties in the second half, the Bulgarians couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. “Bulgaria made it tough for us tonight, but that was no surprise. We defended and fought well through some difficult moments and got the reward at the end” Finnish head coach Markku Kanerva told reporters after the game. Finland are currently sitting in second place in their group, just a point behind leaders Wales – and the group will be decided in Cardiff on Wednesday with the Finns getting the chance to top the table with a win. However they’ll have to do it without captain Tim Sparv who is out through suspension.

ICYMI: A round-up of the week’s news Across Our Region

If you’re a regular News Now Finland reader then hopefully you’re well-versed in all the news that’s happening here at home. But do you know what’s going on across our region? What’s been hitting the headlines in Iceland or Lithuania? What are the top stories in Denmark or Estonia? In our new regular Sunday morning feature we’re pulling together the most important stories – and some other interesting pieces of news – from the past week in seven Nordic and Baltic countries, plus our eastern neighbour Russia. Everything’s in one place, with links to more information and sources clearly marked, so you can be sure there’s no fake news. Enjoy scrolling through the stories on your phone or tablet every Sunday, and in case you missed it, catch up with the news Across Our Region at this link.

Monday morning weather

It’s a dull start to the week across many parts of the country with drizzle for the capital city region and rain in the forecast for Turku and the southwest; as well as for Central Lapland. The best of the sunshine – for what it’s worth – is in Jyväskylä on Monday morning but there’s cloud cover pretty much everywhere. Temperatures range from +1°C in southern Lapland to +9°C in Åland.