Morning headlines: Monday 16th March 2020

Cabinet meeting today on coronavirus crisis

The full cabinet of ministers will be meeting today to discuss the next steps in tackling the coronavirus crisis. The meeting comes as pressure grows on Finland to take more drastic measures as seen in other countries to try and limit the spread of the virus like shutting schools, bars and restaurants. Control of the virus for now is being handled under the auspices of the Infectious Diseases Act, but the government has said it’s prepared to implement the Emergency Law at short notice which would give authorities greater powers to shut down shopping centres, schools and transport hubs. On Sunday evening the City of Helsinki announced that schools would stay open for the time being since it would cause more disruption to close them; and the Helsinki & Uusimaa Hospital District says it won’t be testing everyone who might have Covid-19 symptoms because there’s a shortage of testing kits.

Fimea urges people not to stockpile medicines

The Finnish Medicines Agency Fimes is urging pharmacies to only dispense one pack of over-the-counter pain or fever medication per customer. Fimea is also urging people to be cautious and not stockpile medicines at home unnecessarily. “Don’t buy excessive supplies for home, even in the special case of coronavirus” says Fimea in a press release. As a result of a rush on pharmacies last week, authorities are warning that some medicines might be temporarily out of stock at local branches. However, Fimea is making it clear that the supply and availability of pain and fever drugs is not at risk.

New municipal-level funding for climate change projects

The Ministry of Environment is launching a new municipality-level initiative to encourage more local solutions to tackle climate change. A funding round opens on Monday with grants up to €10,000 being offered for smaller projects. “Nearly half of Finns live in a municipality that has set itself the goal of being climate neutral by 2030” says Miia Berger from the ministry. “In order to achieve the ambitious goals, new methods are also needed that it may make sense to test first on a small scale” she adds. Some of the projects that will be considered include those that promote sustainable transport, low-cost meal services and other business models that reduce municipalities’ carbon footprint.

The return of… Paavo Väyrynen?

In an unlikely political turn of events, former Centre Party heavyweight Paavo Väyrynen says he’s ready to come back and lead the party on a temporary basis to see it through the current coronavirus crisis, the 2021 municipal elections and the 2023 Parliamentary elections. Väyrynen claims he’s had a number of requests from supporters urging him to be the party leader again, and promises to step down after a few years in charge. The former foreign minister was party chair from 1980-1990; had several unsuccessful shots at being president; and fell out with the Centre Party – and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä in particular – when he wasn’t offered a high profile job after the 2015 general election. After forming two other parties, he went back to the Centre Party earlier this year although he is no longer an MP nor an MEP.

Medical detectives have an antidote for misinformation

A group of students from Turku is finding an antidote to quack science, dubious medical claims and fad cures through good old fashioned detective work. Can flu be eased with zinc tablets? Is there a connection between eating meat and cancer? Can someone develop autism if they’ve been exposed to aluminium? These are just a few of the questions that Vastalääke has provided answers to so far. Their research couldn’t come at a better time during the coronavirus pandemic with a rash of misleading or unproven health claims. “I wouldn’t encourage anyone to scroll on Facebook for too long but you might as well do some good while you’re on there” says Tatu Han one of the Vastalääke team, and a full time student, who is encouraging healthcare professionals to do what they can to spread more knowledge and facts about medicines and wellness. Read more about the group and their award-winning work at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

A band of rain, sleet and snow is pushing eastwards as the morning goes on, but at the start of the week there’s precipitation in the capital city region, the southeast, into Central Finland, up to the northeast and into eastern Lapland as well. The best of the sunshine is found in the west of Finland from Kilpisjärvi through Enontekiö, and down the Ostrobothnia. Monday morning temperatures range from -8°C in western Lapland to +4°C in Hanko.