Morning headlines: Monday 15th June 2020

Travel restrictions eased for most Nordic, Baltic countries today.

From today Finns can travel to Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania without restrictions and without quarantines as coronavirus border restrictions come to an end. The epidemic has slowed in all of those countries meaning travelers and tourists can also come to Finland without any restrictions either. The exception for Nordic and Baltic countries is Sweden which has seen far more cases of coronavirus, and many more deaths, and authorities continue to limit travel between Finland and Sweden to essential journeys only, with arriving passengers required to self-isolate to prevent the spread of the virus. Although constitutionally Finns cannot be stopped from leaving the country if they want to go, Finland’s government continues to advise against foreign travel outside of the seven Nordic and Baltic countries for the time being.

Government in talks to end state of emergency

Government ministers are meeting today to discuss fully ending the range of powers granted to them under the Emergency Act. The act was brought into use for the first time since WWII in March to give authorities exceptional scope to try and halt the spread of coronavirus around the country. Some of those measures like closing schools and restaurants have since been lifted or greatly eased but some other restrictions are still in place. Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) have both said they think it’s likely the full range of emergency powers will have to be reviewed and brought to an end during June if the coronavirus situation doesn’t warrant their use any more.

Finns Party uses SDP homophobic slur as distraction tactic

A Helsinki city councilor Husu Hussein – formerly with the Social Democrats but suspended until the end of June from the party’s council group after claiming he was the subject of a racist incident which never happened – has been strongly criticised online for sharing a meme with a homophobic slur. On Saturday Hussein shared a picture of Finns Party politicians who have immigrant-background partners, with a slang word for ‘anus’ used on a picture of Oulu MP Sebastian Tynkkanen and his male partner. Although Hussein has now deleted the meme and apologised for sharing it, senior Finns Party operatives like media boss Matias Turkkila have latched on to the criticism Hussein received, and are trying to use it to deflect from a spate of recent scandals involving their own party. Last week the party’s think tank published a book with racist and anti-women content, including the claim that Finnish women only marry foreign men as ‘revenge’ on society. Finns Party leader Jussi Halla-aho, himself convicted of race-bait crimes by Finnish courts, appeared at the launch to give a tacit endorsement to the book but then claimed he hadn’t read it. The Finns Party sees an opportunity here to score easy political points by trying to make the Social Democrats look homophobic because of the post Hussein shared.

New bars and restaurants still opening, despite coronavirus restrictions

Entrepreneurs are still opening bars, restaurants and cafes in Finland despite continued coronavirus restrictions that limit the number of customers and impose social distancing rules on patrons and buffet food services inside. Running a business in this sector is difficult at the best of times so who would willingly throw themselves into launching a brand new business? We talked with three establishments who explain why they decided to go ahead and open up this month. At Taukopaikka Lahnajärvi the new owners have breathed new life into Finland’s first motorway rest stop from the early 1950s and they’re changing their business model to offer takeaway food services. The entrepreneurs behind Rivoli Yard terrace in Helsinki built the space in just a few days after the epidemic put their opening plans in jeopardy; while at Espoo’s Fat Lizard Brewing the new biergarten helps them replace some of the lost revenue from canceled summer festivals. Read more at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a hot and sunny start to Midsummer week across almost the whole country today. The exception is Lapland where cooler weather moves in from the north and scattered showers or even thunderstorms are expected in places. The warmest temperatures are in the west where the year’s hottest temps could be recorded today. Monday starts off with +11°C low in northwest Lapland, and between +18°C and +20°C already by 08:00 across the rest of Finland.