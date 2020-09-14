Morning headlines: Monday 14th September 2020

Government’s budget negotiations begin today

The government’s 2021 budget negotiations begin today lead by Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP). The talks are being held against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis which has heavily impacted Finland’s economy and makes setting next year’s finances even more challenging. Decisions to promote job growth need to be taken, as well as how to keep municipalities financially afloat, and on how to tax peat production. The talks are scheduled to last at least Monday and Tuesday but time has also been carved out on Wednesday as well for the discussions to continue if needed.

Tampere’s new tram starts test runs today

Tampere’s new tram takes to the streets today in a week of test runs – without passengers. The tests will take place between Turtola and Itsenäisyydenkatu station tunnel; and on Teiskontie between Sammonaukio and Kuapinkatu from 09:00 and 15:00. “We carry out test runs on weekdays outside peak ours” explains Niina Uolamo a project engineer at Tampere Raitiotie Oy. “Both the track and technical systems, and the tram will be tested” she adds. The tram will initially start moving just at walking speed, but then gradually increased – the maximum speed is 60km per hour between Turtola and Reiväkatu. There will be traffic controllers out along the test route signaling to other road users when to stop and go, independent of the traffic light system during this testing period. Signs along the route will remind drivers, cyclists and pedestrians that the tram tests are taking place.

Big Brother: Reality TV show puts a new twist on life in lockdown

Imagine a scenario where you’re isolated in your home, and have limited contact with other people. That of course is the premise for the long-running reality TV show Big Brother Suomi which returned to Finnish screens last week, but it’s also how many people went through spring during the height of the coronavirus epidemic. Casting for this season of Big Brother got underway before the seriousness of Covid-19 was fully understood, but producers ended up doing much of the audition process remotely instead of meeting potential housemates in person. It was just one of the many concessions and changes that were made to the long-running show during an exceptional time. “When it comes to the control rooms where we direct and edit the show there’s plexiglass between every seat. We use hand disinfectant liquid, face masks, and we have tried to do our best what we can for the safety of the housemates and the safety of our employees” producer Petteri Ahomaa says. The whole production facility and the Big Brother house are also sprayed with a Finnish invention called Nanoksi, a self-disinfecting layer which is activated by light to kill viruses and bacteria. Read more at our original story here.

Bear warning for residents in Petäjävesi

Police in Central Finland are warning about a bear which is potentially dangerous to humans in Petäjävesi. The warning came in the early hours of Monday morning after the bear was hit by a passenger car and injured. Officers say it was spotted moving in the Metsäkulma neighbourhood of Petäjävesi and are advising people to stay indoors and avoid moving around the area until the injured animal can be tracked down.

Valtteri Bottas claims another F1 podium finish

Finnish F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has claimed another podium finish, coming second at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy. Bottas’ Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton took first place, his 90th career victory. The race saw a number of incidents and crashes, including a pile-up, and left six of the super cars out of action even before the first lap was over. Speaking to reporters afterwards, Valtteri Bottas described the race as disappointing. “It was a dream start for me. The start was really good and I managed to hold my position at the safety car restart. It seemed like there was never an opportunity once I lost the position at the second start. That is how it goes” the flying Finn explained. Read more at our story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s a sunny start to the week across most of Finland – although there’s some cloud cover in northern areas and showers in the forecast in the northeast around Inari. Temperatures range from +4°C in northern Lapland to +11°C in Oulu, +9°C through central areas and down the eastern border, +12°C for Vaasa, Turku and Åland but it will feel cooler along the coast when the sea breeze picks up. Expect sunshine and +11°C for Helsinki and the capital city region on Monday morning.