Morning headlines: Monday 14th December 2020

Stockmann to sell Helsinki, Tallinn and Riga stores

Finnish retailer Stockmann plans to sell its Helsinki, Tallinn and Riga stores but continue in the buildings as tenants. It’s part of a restructuring plan submitted to Helsinki District Court on Monday as the company tries to turn around the financial slump that has hit the retailer in recent years, and return to profitability. The money raised by selling the buildings would help to pay debts, which will partly be converted to company ownership – meaning creditors will own more than half of the company. Stockmann already announced a big drop in profits at the start of the coronavirus crisis, and in April said it would explore options including selling its flagship store in central Helsinki and leasing it back from the new owners.

Suspected drowning on Tornio river ice

Rescue crews in Lapland will continue searching this morning for the driver of an all-terrain vehicle which might have sunk through thin river ice on Liakanjoki river, east of Tornio. Emergency services were alerted to the incident before 21:00 on Sunday evening and when they arrived at the scene they found the ATV’s tracks on the ice leading to a hole, but no sign of the driver. During the evening divers searched for the ATV driver, although local media reports the Lapland Rescue Department believes the driver has drowned.

Report: Distance learning lead to digital leap, but more support needed

A new report by the Finnish Education Evaluation Centre Karvi finds that the exceptional teaching arrangements put in place earlier this year during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic lead to a digital leap for students and teachers, but there wasn’t enough support provided. Karvi concludes that in future support for this sort of exceptional education measures must take into account the needs of different students, and their abilities. The report also finds a “significant proportion of pupils at all levels of education have experienced study-related stress” while varying levels of support for at-home learning caused inequality in the overall education process. The Karvi research also identifies that more support is needed during exceptional distance learning for students who don’t speak Finnish or Swedish as their mother tongue.

Monday morning weather

It’s a chilly start to the week with temperatures across the whole country below freezing – with the exception of Åland. Cloud cover means we’re not likely to see the sun much on Monday and those clouds also bring scattered snow showers to some areas including Kilpisjärvi, Tampere and Lappeenranta. Across Lapland temperatures on Monday morning range from -3°C to -7°C. Through central areas temperatures are -2°C to -4°C. And in the south expect Monday morning temperatures are around -3°C.