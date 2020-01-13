Morning headlines: Monday 13th January 2020

January surge in job seekers

Recruitment and staffing agencies report a surge in the number of people visiting their websites to look for a new job in January – a traditional increase at the start of the year as job seekers hunt for new career opportunities. According to Duunitori, Finland’s largest job search engine, the number of people searching for a job is likely to rise even higher than January 2019, as 62,000 job applications have been received at the site so far this month – that’s up 14% already compared with a year before. “Markets tend to turn slightly down by the end of each year but the beginning of this year has once again been remarkably lively” says Jukka Illi, CEO at Helsinki-based recruitment services company Biisoni. We’ve put together some resources in English which could come in useful if you’re one of the thousands of people looking for new employment at the start of 2020. Read more at our original story here.

Dutch cargo ship adrift in Sea of Bothnia

A Dutch cargo ship is drifting in the Bothnian Sea after suffering from engine troubles. The Marine Rescue Centre says the ship’s engines overheated and the crew is trying to make repairs. There’s no immediate danger of the ship running aground, but strong winds make the situation challenging. Finnish authorities received an emergency call from the ship around 03:00 and are monitoring the situation – they’re on standby to provide emergency towing for the ship if required.

Star Wars jewelry brand set to close

An internationally-renowned Finnish jewelry brand is closing down. Helsingin Sanomat reports that the Lapponia brand, owned since 2005 by Kalevala Jewelry will be discontinued. The paper quotes Kalevala’s Managing Director saying that there’s not enough revenue stream to keep the Lapponia brand as a viable standalone entity. One of Lapponia’s most famous pieces of jewelry is the Planetoid Valleys design which was worn by Princess Leia in the 1977 Star Wars movie. It was designed by Björn Weckström.

Helsinki adds sign language interpreters for open democracy

Helsinki City Council is set to add sign language interpreters in Finnish and Swedish in an effort to make local politics more accessible and transparent for deaf and hearing-impaired residents. The move comes after an initiative by councilman Suldaan Said Ahmed (Left) received wide cross-party support among council members. The interpreters will initially be available at the monthly city council question time sessions, but the idea is to later expand their use at other council meetings where members of the public can attend, or watch online via streaming. While access to sign language services is enshrined in Finnish law, advocates say that more could be done to give information in their own language to Finland’s deaf and hearing-impaired community. Read more at our original story here.

Monday morning weather

There’s a cold snap for the north of the country on Monday, with temperatures in Lapland starting the week between -10°C and -14°C with snow falling in many parts of the region as well. There’s mostly clear skies today across the rest of the country with some cloud cover in central areas and down the eastern border. Temperatures range from zero degrees in the south and west to just -2°C in most other areas like Oulu and Jyväskylä.