Morning headlines: Monday 13th April 2020

Yemen U-turn: Finland reverses human rights policy on military exports

Finland has issued new licenses for military exports to the United Arab Emirates, reversing a 2018 policy promise to stop sales to any country involved in the Yemen conflict. The move comes after intensive lobbying by the Emiratis towards a number of European countries; even as Finnish government ministers who argued vociferously for a ban on military exports while in opposition seem to have now changed their minds. Although UAE has officially pulled its troops out of Yemen – where the conflict has paused this week during a two-week ceasefire – it still actively backs various anti-Houthi forces in alliance with Saudi Arabia. Human rights experts say Finnish policy is “hypocritical” and that the unusually long validity of the new export licenses shows the Finnish government is acutely aware of how sensitive the issue is. Read more on this investigation at our original story here.

Investigation after conscript bus crash

The Accident Investigation Board Otkes is starting its preliminary investigation after a bus carrying conscripts crashed on the road from Kajaani to Jyväskylä. It happened on Sunday night and the driver plus 45 conscripts on board from Kainuu Brigade were able to get out of the vehicle without serious injuries, although some conscripts with minor injuries were taken to hospital for examination. According to police in Eastern Finland the bus was traveling on a straight stretch of road when it veered off into a ditch at the side.

Police intervene as 100 young people gather in Pori

Police in Pori had to intervene over the weekend as up to 100 young people gathered in two locations – despite coronavirus rules that ban groups of more than 10 people. It happened at an ABC petrol station in Tikkula, and at a Prisma in Mikkola, and Southwest Finland Police say there were some scuffles among the groups and called it “childish and stupid.” In a statement, officers urged parents to keep especially the younger children away from these sort of events, and that older children could “spend their time in some more useful activity.” Police patrols had to respond for three days in a row over the weekend and while officers just talked with the young people, they say the next step is to issue fines or detain anyone gathering en masse like this.

Three rescued from overnight fire

Three people have been rescued from a burning house in Ranua, Lapland. Emergency crews got the call around 01:00 and arrived at the property on Portimojärvi. They found a 60 square meter home on fire, and the three occupants were rescued by firefighters. The building is badly damage throughout and rescue crews suspect the blaze started in the fireplace before spreading. Clean-up work is expected to continue during Monday morning.

Monday morning weather

There’s an area of low pressure sitting on top of Finland at the moment bringing wet snow and sleet to many parts of the country from around Jyväskylä and areas to the north. In the southern part of the country Monday morning starts off promising but rain and stronger winds will move in as the day goes on.