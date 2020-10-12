Morning headlines: Monday 12th October 2020

Women arriving through family reunification slower to find work

Migrant women arriving in Finland through family reunification are slower to find work than other new arrivals – with the opposite being true for men who come via family reunification. That’s the findings of a new study by THL and Kela which looked at the employment differences between quota refugees, asylum seekers and family reunification arrivals. “The employment of men who have arrived through family reunification can be facilitated by the fact that family members who have arrived earlier may have already acquired knowledge relevant to employment and established social networks” says THL’s Jussi Tervola. One main reason that women who come to Finland for family reunification don’t enter the workplace so easily is connected to their home lives: the research finds they’re more likely than other groups to take family leave right from the beginning of their stay in the country, which delays their employment.

Thousands quit smoking during coronavirus pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has had one positive effect – with thousands of Finns quitting smoking during the outbreak already this year. A poll conducted by the anti-smoking organisation ASH found that 15% of people who stopped smoking in the last year did so because of coronavirus. According to ASH’s figures around 11,500 people have given up cigarettes specifically because of Covid-19. Doctors know the virus can have a serious impact on lung capacity, with many patients in hospital requiring extra oxygen.

Coronavirus: some measures ease, some tighten up today

At the start of autumn school holidays in many areas, restrictions on coronavirus are tightening up in some cases, but also easing in other cases. The recommended self-isolation period is being reduced from 14 days to 10 days after possible exposure. That’s because doctors say more than half of all cases occur within five days of exposure – and almost all within 10 days. Only a very few people become sick with Covid-19 after the 10-day mark. Meanwhile new border restrictions come into force today, restricting travel between Finland and Latvia, Liechtenstein and Cyprus because of rising infection numbers in those countries.

Round-up: Political leaders in social media war of words

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and opposition leader Petteri Orpo (NCP) spent the weekend embroiled in a war of words between each other, and their supporters. It was over advice on wearing masks, on political gatherings and social distancing measures. By Sunday afternoon Marin appeared to have had enough, and wrote on Twitter that “opposition politicians have accused me of lying, and the government and health authorities of misleading Finns. There is no basis for the allegations. They are simply not true.” Orpo responded by saying any lack of trust from his party wasn’t directed personally at Marin or her government, but specifically at the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP). “The National Coalition Party has consistently supported the government in corona action” Orpo claimed. Catch-up with the full back-and-forth of the weekend’s political spat at our story here.

Finland beats Bulgaria in Euro 2020 fixture

The Finnish men’s national football team walked away 2-0 winners in their latest UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday evening. Second half goals from the boots of Robert Taylor and substitute Fredrik Jensen secured the victory in the Group B4 encounter. The match was the first time the Huuhkajat – Eagle Owls – had played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in five years, following its recent renovation; and the team’s first ever win against Bulgaria – nicknamed the Lions – in nine encounters. “I called for the will to win from the team, and we saw it today” head coach Markku Kanerva said in an interview after the match. Read more at our story here.

Monday morning weather

It’s another very unsettled start to the week, with cooler temperatures generally throughout the country with the best of the weather first thing along the west coast from Turku to Vaasa; in the north around Inari; and in the capital city region. Elsewhere there’s rain for Joensuu, Tampere and Lappeenranta areas; and foggy conditions for Central Finland as well. Temperatures range from +3°C in northern Lapland to +10°C in the south of Finland.