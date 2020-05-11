Morning headlines: Monday 11th May 2020

Save the Children: Government should speed up al-Hol repatriations

Save the Children organisation says that governments must speed up the evacuation of foreign children from the al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria. The charity says that a possible coronavirus epidemic at the sprawling camp, home to tens of thousands of displaced people, would be impossible to manage. There are still around 40 Finnish nationals living at the camp, and a recent report found that children and their families are at grave risk of sickness and death because of the poor health and sanitary conditions at the camp, especially if there’s a coronavirus outbreak there. Save the Children says Finland should accelerate its policy to repatriate children from al-Hol. “At the end of last year, Finland made the right policy to repatriate Finnish children from Syria. However, with the exception of two children repatriated immediately in December, implementation of the decision has not progressed” says Anne Haaranen, from Save the Children.

Freight train and truck collide

A freight train and a truck collided on a stretch of track between Orivesi and Haapamäki on Monday morning, but nobody was injured in the incident. It happened around 06:00, at an unguarded level crossing at Oripohja with the truck becoming stuck under the front of the train. It will take several hours to move the wreck at the site of the accident and passenger trains are replaced by bus services for the time being.

Poll: Taxes the most popular way to ease coronavirus financial crisis

Finns would prefer to see increased taxes as a way to ease the financial crisis of coronavirus, rather than use other measures instead. A new survey for Rural Future newspaper finds that 24% of people want to raise taxes, while 18% favoured cutting public services or social benefits. Some 12% of people want to see a cut in other benefits while 6% would raise the retirement age and 26% of people didn’t have an answer on the subject at all. Supporters of parties on the right of the political spectrum were more in favour of cutting benefits than raising taxes. The poll was carried out by Kantar TNS and questioned 1,100 Finns at the end of April. The margin of error is three percentage points in either direction.

Football club to announce fate of accused player

Åland football club IFK Mariehamn is expected to make a statement at the start of this week about one of their players suspected in three rapes and a sexual assault. The player was arrested on Thursday and local media sources say two of those rapes are suspected of being aggravated attacks, which are a more serious crime in Finnish law. IFK held a board meeting at the end of last week but have avoided making a public statement which Chairmand Dan Mikkola says will come on Monday or Tuesday. “Obviously he is now in police custody so he is clearly not taking part in team activities” Mikkola says.

Finland’s youngest MEP wants to make Euro politics more relevant

Finland’s youngest Member of the European Parliament Alviina Alametsä (Green) only took up her seat in Brussels earlier this year but she’s already on a mission to make European politics more relevant to young people in Finland – a country with one of the lowest turnouts of under-25s in the EU. The Helsinki politician, has embarked on a strategy of engaging in dialogue on social media, something older MEPs weren’t fully embracing. “Maybe the big audience can be in Facebook, but if you look at the data where you people are, of course Instagram is something we’ve done a lot, but then we do Jodel and Reddit and we are trying to start a YouTube channel, and also TikTok more” she tells News Now Finland. Read more about the 27-year old in our original story here.

Monday morning weather

A band of rain and sleet across the country moves east as the day goes on. Temperatures start the morning on the cooler side in the north and south, and a cold front from the northwest brings colder air later in the day. Temperatures range from-3°C in northwest Lapland to a high of just +3°C down the west coast and +2°C in the capital city region. It’s much warmer in the east with the day starting off at +13°C around Savonlinna this morning.