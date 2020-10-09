Morning headlines: Friday 9th October 2020

Government healthcare reform negotiations drag on

The government’s negotiations on reforming social and healthcare known as sote – a topic that has bedeviled successive Finnish governments and ultimately brought down the administration of PM Juha Sipilä in 2019 – will continue on Friday. Talks on Thursday dragged on until the early hours of the morning apparently without much of a breakthrough. Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (SDP) Tweeted at 03:00 that negotiations were finally over for the day “I just came home. We will continue tomorrow.” The government is expected to announce in the coming days what changes it proposes to sote reform based on feedback its received so far with the bill expected to come before parliament in December. Negotiations have focused on several key areas where there are disagreements between the government coalition parties, including how to finance the new sote model, especially as larger cities complain it would deprive them of tax revenues.

Researcher: No herd immunity emerging in Finland

A researcher at THL says that there’s no herd immunity emerging for coronavirus in Finland, and the only way there will be widespread protection against the virus is with a vaccine. Arttu Palmu tells MTV News that the proportion of people who have remaining Covid-19 antibodies is “very low” and currently less than 1 percent. THL has been studying how long antibodies remain in the body since the spring and Palmu says at first people were enthusiastic about joining the research programme with about 60% of those invited to take part actually participating. However the enthusiasm has waned over the months with older people and women the most likely to get involved, and men less keen.

HSL app errors continues

Commuters in the capital city region are still not able to buy new tickets on the HSL app – and there might also be problems showing valid season ticket purchases. HSL says they’re working on a fix for the problem but so far don’t know how long it might take. The problem began on Thursday and passengers who try to buy tickets from the app get timed out, or error messages. Tickets are still available from ticket machines and from service points.

Foundation distributes largest grant amounts

The Jenny and Antti Wihuri Foundation has distributed the largest grants in its history for science, art and social activities. On Friday morning the foundation announced this year’s grants of €12.8 million with 60% allocated for science projects; 20% to arts; and 20% given to social activities. There are 437 grant recipients in total awarded to individuals, groups and communities including the Finnish Seamen’s Church, the University of Turku and the Baltic Sea Action Group.

Friday morning weather

It’s another unsettled start to the weather for Friday morning – a trend that continues over the weekend as well. Expect rain in Turku and the southwest, Tampere and Pirkanmaa, in Ostrobothnia up almost as far as Vaasa and in Central Finland through Jyväskylä. In the north and south there’s cloud cover with the best of the sunshine on Friday morning in Rovaniemi and Helsinki. Temperatures stay fairly mild in double digits during the day. But expect more unstable weather over the weekend.