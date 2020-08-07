Morning headlines: Friday 7th August 2020

Finnish rescue team personnel due to arrive in Beirut

Members of a rescue team from Finland are due to arrive in Beirut during Friday, part of a combined EU response to Tuesday’s massive chemical explosion which caused widespread destruction over half of the Lebanese capital. Some of the six Finns will be getting to Beirut on commercial flights through Istanbul, while others will be on a charter flight which includes medical and hygiene supplies, among other equipment needed for their mission. The Finnish contingent will be operating in a logistics capacity setting up and running the tented camp that other rescuers will need to stay in – and that includes providing administrative support, tech support, and making sure there’s food available for the rescue teams. “We are prepared to work in field conditions in tents. And that’s fine. In Lebanon in August it’s hot” says Pekka Tiainen from the Ministry of Interior. Finland has also nominated three additional staff to potentially be part of a combined EU expert mission of 11 people also heading to Beirut.

Cargo ship with coronavirus-infected crew arriving in Uusikaupunki port

A Norwegian cargo ship with cases of Covid-19 on board is due to arrive in Uusikaupunki on Finland’s west coast today. The Yara Nauma left the Estonian city of Sillamäe on Wednesday evening, where it had been docked since Monday. and of the 21 crew members on board 14 have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Two of them, believed to be Russian and Philippines crewmen, were taken off the ship to hospital in Estonia for treatment. The CEO of Yara Finland Tommi Hevonoja says there will be strict safety protocols in place when the ship docks and that if anyone needs extra medical assistance they will get it. “It’s decided that the crew will stay on the ship so we will not let anyone outside the ship, and then they will unload the shipment and maximum one Yara person will be in the ship with the full protection and all the distances to make sure no contamination. When the ship is unloaded the ship will continue its traveling” Hevonoja told News Now Finland on Friday morning.

No face mask decisions yet, but calls are growing

The Ministry of Health and THL aren’t making any recommendations about whether or not to wear face masks in public, but they say a decision is coming soon. There is no legal mechanism to make it the law for people to wear nose and mouth coverings, but as the number of coronavirus cases starts to rise again there are growing calls for a top-down ‘strong recommendation’ for that measure which has already been introduced in many countries round the world. Public health officials say mask recommendations could be made on a region-by-region basis depending on the Covid-19 infection rates in different parts of the country. Meanwhile the mayors of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa have issued a joint statement with the CEOs of HSL public transport provider and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District urging a clear nationwide police on mask recommendations.

Report: Hundreds of Thai berry pickers flying to Finland

Up to 300 seasonal workers from Thailand will arrive in Finland this weekend to work on berry farms. Lännen Media reports that as per Thai government regulations all of the workers were given coronavirus tests on Wednesday and Thursday in Thailand and the results will be known before anyone can fly to Finland. The workers will head to Marja Bothnia Berries Oy in Ostrobothnia, a company which specialises in the sale of frozen berries. Around 70% of the company’s berries are destined for export markets ever year, with bilberries and lingonberries the two biggest crops harvested.

Finance Minister: Alcohol taxes could go up next year

Taxes on alcohol could be raised next year, according to the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Centre). Speaking to the Finnish News Agency STT, Vanhanen said that in the upcoming budget negotiations, which start in the autumn, the option of a quick increase will be up for discussion. The government programme says that Finland needs to take into account the impact of private imports of alcohol from Estonia, where taxes are much lower, and how that affects Finnish tax revenues. Last year alcohol imports from Estonia accounted for around 14% of the booze consumed in Finland. This year however due to the coronavirus situation there have been very few alcohol imports from Estonia when ferry services were suspended – and Finns were buying booze from Alko instead, which reported increasing sales during the spring. Now that trips to Estonia are allowed again, the amount of alcohol being brought back into Finland is expected to rise.

Restrictions reinstated for three countries

The Finnish Government has decided to reinstate border controls for traffic between Finland and the Netherlands, Belgium and Andorra. It means that because the coronavirus infection rate is so high in those locations, anyone traveling from there will need a strong reason before they’re allowed to enter Finland and then it’s recommended they go into self-isolation for 14 days. However a News Now Finland investigation reveals that in practice during the most rigorous lockdown period for international travelers in April, May and June, hundreds of thousands of foreigners will still allowed into Finland, with only around 500 people denied entry by the Border Guard. There’s also no legal basis for Finnish authorities to enforce self-isolation – making it entirely voluntary – with no checks being made or penalties for not doing it. Read more at our original story here.

Friday morning weather

Temperatures are warming up across the country on Friday, heading for a hot weekend in many places – as high as +27°C (but a cooler front moves into Lapland on Sunday). For Friday morning expect temperatures around +16°C across Lapland, +18°C in Oulu, +16°C across central areas, +14°C in Vaasa, +18°C down the west coast into Turku and already +21°C in Åland. For Uusimaa and the capital city region expect temperatures around +16°C at the start of Friday.