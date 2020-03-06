Morning headlines: Friday 6th March 2020

The woman stockpiling hundreds of euros of food in case of Covid-19 epidemic

A Finnish woman has spent more than €500 stockpiling kitchen essentials in preparation for a possible Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic. Some people have accused her of being hysterical or causing panic, but mother-of-two Jenni Häyrinen says it’s better to be safe than sorry. “I’m not hysterical in any way. I just calms me down because I know if we have these stores and get sick, we will manage fine. Without the kids I probably wouldn’t be this prepared” she explains. Häyrinen, who runs the popular food blog Liemessä, says the question she gets asked most often is why she’d want to do this. “First of all I have kids, so I thought if the virus is going to spread, then I would have all the food stuff in case we have to stay inside for a couple of weeks.” She’s published her stockpiling list online, but it includes UHT milk, lots of canned and dried goods, and other items with a long shelf life. Read more at our original story here.

Police operations against motorcycle crime gangs

Police in southeast Finland say they’ve completed an extensive pre-trial investigation into organized crime gangs after searching houses in Lappeenranta, Kotka, Kouvola, Lahti and Helsinki. More than a dozen people have been detained, believed to be members of Hells Angels and other motorbike gangs. Officers seized weapons, explosives and drugs during the searches which took place – including at a restaurant in Helsinki. The investigation dates back to the start of 2019, with the searches and arrests coming in three phases up to the end of January this year as they looked into a drugs operation to import and distribute what police are calling “a significant amount” of cocaine, amphetamine and ecstasy into Finland.

Lowest pedestrian deaths recorded

The number of pedestrians killed in traffic accidents in Finland last year was the lowest in investigative history. Just 12 people lost their lives in 2019 according to preliminary figures from accident investigation boards. That number is down by 10 from the previous year. However there were 27 cyclists killed last year, eight more than in the year before.

Prime Minister meets UN Secretary General

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is attending events to mark International Women’s Day in New York today. She will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with topics on the agenda including global action to fight the climate crisis, gender equality and Finland’s role at the UN. The prime minister will also meet Finnish students at Columbia University and give a lecture there.

Tom of Finland exposed at new London exhibition

One of Finland’s most famous artists, Touko Laaksonen, is being celebrated in London with the UK’s first public solo show dedicated to the gay cultural icon Tom of Finland. The new show opens today and brings together 40 works on paper which were produced from the 1960s to the 1980s – both before and after homosexuality was decriminalised in much of Europe and the USA. Most of the work, on loan from the Tom of Finland Foundation in Los Angeles, are being exhibited in public for the first time. “Tom of Finland transformed his original perception of male sexuality and desire into a vital art that spoke to suppressed queer communities around the world and revolutionised the image of gay men in popular culture” says exhibit curator Olivia Ahmad. The new exhibit runs until the end of June, and is supported by the Finnish Institute in London.

Friday morning weather

The colder, snowy weather is back across Lapland this morning with temperatures from -3°C to -12°C. Further south there’s snow through central areas and parts of the eastern border but the best of the sunshine on Friday morning at least is in the capital city region with temperatures just around freezing. There’s also some sun peeking out from behind the clouds in Turku, Vaasa and Inari.