Morning headlines: Friday 5th June 2020

Barnacle geese damage doubles – MTK demands permission to shoot them

The union representing Finland’s farmers says that migrating barnacle geese have damaged crops on more than 300 farms and an area of 8,000 hectares – more than double, compared to last spring. The Central Union of Agricultural producers and Forest Owners MTK says the geese should be moved from a protected species list so that farmers can shoot them as a deterrent. Although barnacle geese are protected under EU law, they can be hunted to prevent damage in Sweden, Estonia and Denmark. A citizen’s initiative which would allow hunting as a deterrent, was launched in May and has almost reached the 50,000 signature threshold to be forwarded to Parliament for consideration. MTK says this year most of the damage is concentrated on arable farms in North Karelia and southeast parts of Finland. The annual migration of barnacle geese sees an estimated 130,000 leave their winter feeding grounds in the Netherlands and fly over southern and eastern Finland to their summer breeding grounds in Russia’s Arctic archipelago.

Overnight fire burns Rovaniemi’s old railway building

An overnight fire in Rovaniemi has left VR’s old railway building badly damaged. Lapland Rescue Department received a call around 02:30 in the early hours of Friday morning and when crews got to the scene they found the fire already well alight on the building’s second floor. Nine fire trucks responded to the scene of the blaze, including a fire engine from Rovaniemi Airport which was not needed in the end. The fire was brought under control and completely extinguished by 07:00. The station unused building’s second floor was completely destroyed, and the cause is being investigated.

Police workload increases during coronavirus crisis

A survey commissioned by the Finnish Police Federation SPJL finds that the workload of officers has increased during the coronavirus crisis in spring – and that suspects are now demanding private cells in case they catch coronavirus from other detainees in police custody. The survey finds that while weekend work demands fell during the spring, the number of home alarm calls for officers increased. Roughly one-in-three officers who responded to the survey said they had to prioritise their work loads during the crisis and that meant some routine tasks have been postponed, especially with the extra drain on resources during the Uusimaa lockdown, when police officers were manning roadblocks in the southern region between 28th March to 14th April.

Finnair sees low, but rising, passenger numbers for May

Finnair reports very low passenger numbers for May, but a slow rise in travelers compared with April. The national airlines says that compared with the previous year, passenger numbers in May decreased on Asia and North America routes by 100%; European flights were down by 97.7%, and domestic flight passenger numbers fell by 95.3%. During May Finnair welcomed 26,700 passengers on board which is more than April, but still 97.9% less than May 2019. One business area where Finnair is trying to expand is with cargo flights, converting some aircraft to cargo-only, and operating new cargo-only routes for example to South Korea.

Friday morning weather

There’s scattered rain across most of the country today, with only the north of Lapland spared the precipitation at first – and Enontekiö will see the the best of any sunshine. The rain will ease and clear from the west but before then expect cooler temperatures. This morning there’s +16°C in Kemi, +14°C for Oulu, +15°C for Vaasa and a degree warmer down into Åland, Turku and the southwest and down south to Hanko. There’s +12°C through Central Finland and +14°C for the eastern border. It’s coolest on Friday morning in the capital city region with +11°C.