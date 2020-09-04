Morning headlines: Friday 4th September 2020

10% of coronavirus cases came from abroad

New data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) reveal that at least 10% of Covid-19 infections confirmed in Finland have come from abroad. Most of the confirmed cases in Finland (up to 515 cases) came from Austria, with an initial surge at the start of the epidemic. The second highest number of infections came from Spain; third highest is from Italy and fourth highest from Sweden. North Macedonia, which has hit the headlines in recent weeks over the large numer of passengers who tested positive on WizzAir flights from Skopje to Turku, ranks 12th on the list. Finns have also been spreading coronavirus in other countries, but it’s quite rare, with the ECDC recording up to 281 cases of Finnish origin confirmed around the world – most of them in Estonia.

Centre Party leadership contest

The Centre Party starts its autumn convention today in Oulu, although most of the delegates will be socially distanced around the country and joining the event remotely. The biggest item on the agenda is the party leadership race. Incumbent Katri Kulmuni has only been in the job for one year but she faces three challengers. All the betting money is on Minister of Culture and Science Annika Saarikko to beat Kulmuni and become the party’s new leader. The Centre Party has slumped to fifth in opinion polls and although it’s part of the coalition government, has faced criticism that it’s being pushed too far to the left, especially on environmental issues at odds with its traditional countryside support base. The National Coalition Party also begins their conference today, in Pori on the west coast.

MTV: What happened to Koronavilkku app costs?

MTV Uutiset takes a look at development costs for the new Koronavilkku track and trace app which was launched on Monday and was already downloaded by more than 25% of everyone in Finland. The budget to develop the app was set at €6 million but MTV reports it came in under budget. So where did the money go? MTV reports €900,000 has been spent on the app so far but the total budget includes expert work from the developers Solita, from Kela, Sotedig, THL and a marketing agency, among others. Further development work including additional translations and possible cooperation means the budget limit is likely to be pushed or maybe exceeded in the coming months. The costs of Koronavilkku seem modest in comparison to some other countries: Germany spent €20 million on developing their equivalent track and trace app, with ongoing costs reportedly of €3 million per month.

Finland vs Wales and Ireland

The Finnish men’s national football team lost the opening match of their Group-B games in the Nations League against Wales on Thursday night. The visitors came away 0-1 victors after Kieffer Moore scored the winning goal in the 80th minute. It was the first time the team had played at the newly refurbished Olympic Stadium in Helsinki. The squad gets a chance for redemption however when they travel to Ireland on the weekend, facing their Emerald Isle opponents in Dublin.

Friday morning weather

It’s a mixed weather picture across the whole country for Friday morning with lots of cloud cover and rain in some places. Temperatures range from +11°C in Lapland to +15°C and +16°C through central and southern areas. Expect the warmer weather to continue through the weekend but it’s still an unsettled forecast for the next few days with heavy rain across Lapland in particular on Saturday, spreading to other parts of the country on Sunday.