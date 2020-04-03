Morning headlines: Friday 3rd April 2020

Rescued: The story of 100 stranded Finns, flown home from India

Hundreds of stranded Nordic and Baltic travelers have been flown home from India in an operation lead by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with Finnair and diplomats in Delhi. When the A350 took off from Goa on Wednesday, and another left Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning, more than 650 passengers from across the region were heading home. But the flights were just the final part of a journey that involved a specially-coordinated convoys of buses and embassy escorts, to break through the local lockdown rules and coronavirus travel restrictions that sealed the borders of India’s 29 states. “The Indian Government has been very cooperative. The rules for movement, however, are strict and the practices vary a bit from state to state” explains Nelli Kopponen, a diplomat at the Finnish Embassy in Delhi. Read more about how the rescue operation unfolded at our original story here.

Government to update new measures for entrepreneurs

The Government is set to update new measures to help entrepreneurs at a Friday morning briefing. Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) and Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP) will be giving a briefing to discuss support for entrepreneurs and corporate finance, as well as measures to alleviate the situation of individuals and companies in financial distress because of the coronavirus pandemic. You can follow the event (in Finnish) at this link from 10:15.

Coronavirus: 1,518 confirmed cases, 19 deaths

The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare THL says there have been 1,518 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country. That’s up 72 from the day before. So far 19 patients have died from coronavirus, most of them in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District. THL says the actual number of cases in Finland will be higher than reported because not everyone is tested for the virus. So far more than 25,500 tests have been carried out, with the government committed to double the number of tests from 2,500 daily in the near future. There are currently 160 people around the country in hospital getting treatment for coronavirus, including 65 in intensive care.

One dead in Friday morning Porvoo crash

One person is dead after a Friday morning crash in Porvoo involving two vehicles. It happened on Helsingintie shortly before 06:30 when the driver of a car apparently tried to overtake a truck, but collided with another car in the oncoming lane. Neither the driver nor passenger in the car that tried to overtake was seriously injured, but the man in the oncoming car was killed in the crash. Driving conditions in southern Finland were bad on Friday morning with overnight snow and sleet making roads slippery.

Friday morning weather

It’s a wintry start to Friday morning in the capital city region, with overnight snowfall. There’s snow too in parts of northern and central Lapland, Central Finland, parts of Southern Ostrobothnia, and the southeast around Lappeenranta. There’s also plenty of sunshine around as well and temperatures start the day above freezing in the south and then drop below freezing in Vaasa and all points north. In Lapland expect -13°C in Inari.