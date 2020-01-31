Morning headlines: Friday 31st January 2020

HS reports: All Finnish citizens to be repatriated from al-Hol

Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reports on Friday morning that all Finnish citizens are to be repatriated from the al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria. There are around 10 Isis-linked women and dozens of their children at the camp, which is controlled by Kurdish forces. On Thursday the de facto foreign minister of the Kurdish Rojava regime in north-east Syria was in Helsinki for talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green). HS reports that there are two Finnish nationals that Rojava authorities want to put on trial, and they’re asking for Finnish help with the process.

German elevator business could be bought by Kone

The Annual General Meeting of Germany’s Thyssenkrupp corporation is taking place today, and shareholders are likely to hear about an offer from Finnish elevator company Kone to buy out Thyssenkrupp’s elevator business. Earlier this week Kone confirmed that they’ve made a non-binding offer which local media reports is close to €17 billion. If the price is correct, it would be the largest ever acquisition by a Finnish company.

Court to rule on “Eno” sex crime case today

Helsinki District Court is due to give a verdict in the case of a Helsinki man, known as “Eno”, who is accused of multiple accounts of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. A second person is also accused in the case, both men have denied committing crimes. There are a total of 19 victims and almost all of them were minors at the time of the alleged crimes. Police have previously said Eno lured the young people to his home in Helsinki’s Laajasalo neighbourhood where he offered alcohol and drugs, before committing acts of sexual abuse.

Overnight flooding at Keilaniemi Metro

Länsimetro trains are running as normal through Keilaniemi metro station, after firefighters spent hours overnight clearing up a flood. The north entrance to the station is still closed however due to water damage. The alarm was raised shortly after midnight after a malfunction in the sprinkler system caused flooding in several areas. Rescue crews spent three hours to remove most of the water, with the final clean-up completed by 05:30 just as the first metro trains of the day were starting to run.

Friday morning weather

It’s a changeable weather picture across the country today. The good news if you live in the capital city region there’s a glimpse of sunshine – or at least brightness – after days of gloomy rain. Elsewhere expect sleet down the Ostrobothnia coast where the temperature hovers just above freezing. There’s snow for Tampere, through Central Finland and up into Lapland as well where temperatures range from -5°C in Jyväskylä to -10°C in Rovaniemi.