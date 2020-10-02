Morning headlines: Friday 2nd October 2020

University of Vaasa switches to distance learning after corona cases

All students and staff at the University of Vaasa have switched to distance learning after eight cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. The City of Vaasa’s contact tracing team is in touch with those people who are exposed and recommended they go into quarantine. Measures at the university campus include closing all meeting rooms, banning indoor and outdoor events, and restricting movements at the university until 16th October. Restaurants on campus will be closed, but a plan is being looked at to see if they could offer takeaway services instead.

Koronavilkku app got hundreds of notifications during first month

Finland’s coronavirus track and trace app Koronavilkku – which means Corona Flash in English – got 600 notifications of positive Covid-19 tests during its first month of release. That means roughly 1-in-3 people who got the virus during September reported the infection through the app. So how does it work? Users report their infection by inputting a one-time code to the app – that code is given by a healthcare worker. After the code is entered it sends a notification to anyone who may have been exposed to the infection. So far Koronavilkku has been downloaded more than 2.2 million times

TPS game postponed after Covid-19 case

A confirmed case of coronavirus on the TPS football team in Turku means their Friday night match against Seinäjoki’s SJK has been postponed. According to the club a positive sample was detected this week and now the club’s players and staff are in self-isolation for the next 14 days. Veikkausliiga officials say they’re looking for a new date to reschedule the game once the team is out of quarantine.

Red Cross collects hundreds of thousands for Hunger Day appeal

The Finnish Red Cross’s annual Hunger Day appeal raised €670,000 this year. The collections took place on 24-26 September but fell short of the amount collected in previous recent years. “The need for help is growing in Finland and around the world due to the corona epidemic. In Finland, the disaster fund helps, among other things, victims of fires and trains volunteer support volunteers. Red Cross spiritual support volunteers, for example, supported Viking Amorella’s passengers after the shipwreck in Åland” explains ys Kristiina Kumpula, Secretary General of the Red Cross in Finland. Although the street collections have ended it is still possible to donate to this year’s Hunger Day appeal until the end of October.

Friday morning weather

It’s a bright start to the day across much of Finland from about Oulu, and all points south of that. In Lapland there’s more cloud cover and hazy conditions some areas. Temperatures on Friday morning range from +8°C in northern Lapland around Inari to +6°C in Oulu, +7°C in Vaasa, +8°C across Central Finland, +9°C down the eastern border into Lappeenranta, and +12°C for the capital city region.