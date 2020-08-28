Morning headlines: Friday 28th August 2020

PM, Ministers visits Jämsä paper mill

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will visit UPM’s Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä today, to meet with management and employee representatives. The visits, along with Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (SDP) and Minister for Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (SDP) comes a few days after UPM announced it would close the plant by the end of the year with the likely loss of 450 jobs. The Jämsä mill is the last in Finland to make paper for newspapers but UPM’s president says compared with other European countries, conditions for doing business in Finland are just more difficult with higher salaries and taxes.

Study: Finnish kids are among Europe’s happiest children

A major study by a British children’s charity looked at life satisfaction, happiness, sadness and sense of purpose for thousands of children across Europe and finds that young people in Finland fare well compared with other European children. The Children’s Society survey found that Finnish children had the second highest life satisfaction numbers at 84% just one percentage point behind Romania. When it comes to overall happiness 93% of Finnish children said they ‘always’ or ‘sometimes’ feel happy. The study finds that children in the UK are among the least happy in Europe scoring lowest on life satisfaction, lowest on having a sense of purpose, and second lowest when asked if they ‘never’ or ‘rarely’ feel sad.

Finlayson wins face mask order

Finnish textile manufacturer Finlayson has signed a deal to provide 60 million masks to the National Emergency Supply Agency NESTA. The deal involves the masks being made in China, with Finlayson responsible for their procurement and delivery to Finland. After a series of scandals in the spring around state procurement of protective equipment which resulted in the previous head of NESTA resigning his position, the organisation says for this contract there were thorough background checks and a commercial assessment done. The first batch of masks will arrive soon by air cargo, with the rest of the contract shipment coming by sea during October and November.

Finnish conductor receives threats and abuse over BBC performance

Finnish conductor Dalia Stasevska says she and her family have received abuse and even threats, after a newspaper article implied she played some role in the BBC’s decision to include only orchestral versions of two patriotic songs in a performance this week. The lyrics to one of the songs in particular, ‘Rule, Britannia’, are problematic as they allude to British colonial superiority over other countries, set against the backdrop of Britain’s 19th century empire-building and exploitation. In a statement from her management company Stasevska says she had no part at all in the BBC’s decision to include only orchestral versions of the songs, which she will conduct. A flood of online abuse targeted her as a foreigner, as a woman, and for somehow imposing her apparent support for the Black Lives Matter movement on this specific aspect of British culture. Read more at our story here.

Finnish teams crash out of Europa League

Three Finnish football clubs have crashed out of the Europa League in a dismal night of competition. Honka in Espoo were beaten 5-2 by Aarhus from Denmark; although Tampere’s Ilves took their game to 2-2 in extra time they were eventually beaten 12-11 on penalties by Irish side Shamrock. And Turk’s Inter also took their game to extra time but an own goal from Juuso Hämäläinen gave Hungary’s Honved a 2-1 win. KuPS is the other Finnish side still left in Europa League men’s competition.

Friday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to Friday morning across the whole country, although temperatures are going to feel cooler than in the last few days. Temperatures range from +4°C in northwest Lapland to +10°C through central areas and +12°C in Uusimaa. The temperatures warm up on the weekend with highs of +20°C in the south but it’s a more mixed weather picture moving in with scattered rain in several areas forecast for Saturday and Sunday.