Morning headlines: Friday 27th December 2019

Poll: Most Finns don’t know which parties are in government

File this under “strange, but true”. It seems that most people in Finland don’t know which political parties are in the current government. According to a new survey by Helsingin Sanomat, only 40% of people can accurately name all five current government parties. In the youngest age group 18-24 only 18% got the question right. People over 65 are apparently much more switched-on about politics with 59% getting it right. The survey was carried out by Kantar TNS and interviewed 1000 Finns by telephone. The margin of error is three percentage points in either direction.

Fireworks go on sale today

Fireworks go on sale today just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations, but they come with a stern safety warning. Fire departments are reminding everyone that the use of fireworks without getting advance permission is only allowed between 18:00 on 31st December and 02:00 on 1st January. And anyone buying or using almost all types of fireworks has to be aged 18 or older. Western Uusimaa Rescue Department says that “many domestic pets are afraid of the loud noise of fireworks” and warns local residents not to cause “unnecessary harm” to other people or actions through the use of fireworks. The start of fireworks sales comes as a new survey in Rural Future newspaper finds that 57% of women and 38% of men would ban fireworks sales to members of the public. Parliament is also looking at a citizen’s initiative to ban fireworks which collected more than 65,000 signatures.

Alko plans to change opening hours in 32 stores

The state alcohol retailer Alko says it’s planning to change the opening hours of 32 of its stores from the beginning of 2020. Over the past year the company has been tracking the customer traffic during the first hour and last hour of business in different locations to find out what the most popular times are. In some cases stores will open an hour later; while in some cases they will close an hour earlier – depending on local demand. For example, according to Alko, 70% of customers in the capital city region go to stores after 14:00; while just 4% of total customer numbers visit in the last hour before 20:00. Alko operates more than 300 stores across Finland, and will update local opening times on its website.

Young Lions teams lose both World Champ opening games

The Finnish men’s U20 team, and the women’s U18 both lost the opening games of their respective World Championship tournaments on Thursday. The men are the defending champions in their tournament which takes place in the Czech Republic and lost 3-2 against Sweden after an overtime goal. Their next game is coming up on Friday against Slovakia. Meanwhile the women’s U18 team lost 4-1 to the USA in their World Championship opener. They’ll face another tough opponent already today when they take on Canada.

Friday morning weather

The temperatures dropped across the whole of Finland for Friday morning, and there’s even some snow – even just a dusting – in parts of the south that hadn’t seen any white stuff so far this week.