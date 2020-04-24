Morning headlines: Friday 24th April 2020

PM tests negative for coronavirus

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has tested negative for coronavirus. A statement from her office on Friday morning says she will return to work normally today. On Thursday it was announced that the PM would self-isolate and work from her official residence after a worker at Kesäranta – who didn’t actually meet the PM – had come into contact with another person who was confirmed with Covid-19.

Mixed fortunes for pro sports, as teams look to government for bailout

Finland’s pro sports teams are caught in the middle of unprecedented restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus. When the state of emergency was declared in March, basketball’s regular season still had games left to play, then play-offs; similarly, ice hockey’s Liiga played a few games behind closed doors before abandoning the remainder of the season. Football’s Veikkausliiga was due to start in April, and Finnish baseball – pesäpallo – was scheduled to begin in May. While some clubs are able to keep going, and some have secured funding through Business Finland, many are cutting salaries and putting players on furlough. At Joensuu’s Kataja Basket all the players and staff have been temporarily laid off without pay. “The season ended and now financially it’s terrible” says Kataja Basket Executive Director Johannes Lasaroff. Some politicians have called for a targeted bailout package for sports teams. Sinuhe Wallinheimo (NCP) says the sports sector needs more than €80 million compensation. “It’s going to be a very big disaster if clubs can’t play their season” predicts the Jyväskylä MP, who reckons spectators won’t be allowed at sports events even in the autumn. Read more at our original story here.

Sanna Marin’s partner in cronyism case

The partner of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is caught up in a potential case of cronyism. On Thursday Talouselämä magazine reported that someone at the Tampere marketing company where Markus Räikkönen works had sent an email to potential clients saying they could help apply for government grants, and stressed the relationship between Räikkönen and the PM. Both Räikkönen and the company he works for told Talouselämä that they had no information about the matter. On Thursday evening PM Marin said at a press conference that she understood it was the “inappropriate actions of an individual employee” and that her partner’s company was investigating the issue. Earlier this week Marin revealed that the company where Räikkönen works – but is not the owner – had received tens of thousands of euros of coronavirus grant money from Business Finland.

Helsinki launches hot meal service for homeless people

The City of Helsinki is starting a hot meal service from today for homeless people in the capital. Around 400 meals will be provided at nine distribution points in different parts of the city. In addition, social services outreach workers will be on the streets with packages of food they can give to any homeless people they might meet. “Being the world’s most functional city also means that we take care of our most vulnerable. We all know the importance of a hot meal each day” says project manager Anne Koskinen. “In a short span of time, the City of Helsinki and its partners have come together to arrange the distribution of warm meals, a service we hope will bring relief to those without a home at this time” she adds. The meals are being prepared at the same location which provides food services for schools, daycare centres and hospitals.

Some gyms re-opening today

The Elixia gym chain, one of the largest in the country, is opening its doors again for customers today. While many gyms stayed open during the coronavirus crisis – including Fitness24Seven, Fressi, EasyFit and LadyLine – other chains closed as a health precaution. Elixia initially closed their branches in the middle of March for an initial two week period. However now the company will open for business but take extra measures such as extra cleaning and disinfecting, to try and ensure the safety of users. “We have made special arrangements to ensure that THL’s recommendations are implemented in our fitness centers. The measures relate both to preventing the spread of the coronavirus and to limiting the number of people in the centers” the company says in a statement.

Coronavirus info session for children

Ministers will hold a special online press conference about coronavirus for children on Friday morning. Prime Minister Sanna Marin, Minister of Education Li Andersson and Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen will answer questions about the coronavirus situation at the event which is being organised in cooperation with a number of media outlets who offer news for younger audiences. The questions have been selected in advance, and will be asked by 7 to 12-year olds.

Friday morning weather

A small band of snow and sleet in the east of the country on Friday morning moves further east into Russia as the day goes on. Otherwise it’s another bright and sunny start to the day in many parts of the country although cooler than recently with temperatures dipping below freezing from Oulu northwards. Elsewhere the temperatures get up to +8°C at the start of Friday down the west coast and into Åland and Hanko. But much chillier in Central Finland just +1°C.