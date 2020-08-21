Morning headlines: Friday 21st August 2020

Bittersweet victory for Finns with partners trapped abroad waiting for visas

Campaigners say they’re pleased that new visa rules mean their partners, stranded abroad by coronavirus travel bans, can now apply for visas to visit Finland – but they question why it’s taken so long to happen. Posting online as part of the ‘Love Is Not Tourism Finland‘ social media campaign, more than 240 Finns in the Facebook group were calling on the government to resume visa services to reunite them with their loved ones. It seems that authorities have now heard their pleas. While being in a committed relationship was considered a valid reason for entry into Finland even during border lockdowns, people whose nationalities meant they must anyway apply for visas to come here were stuck as Finnish embassies closed their visa offices. Although it has been possible to still apply for a visa under some specific categories, romance wasn’t one of them until recently. “My biggest wish now is that my fiancé can come to Finland next month, that we can finally start living a normal family life and that our daughter doesn’t have to miss her daddy every day” says Anne, whose Serbian partner hopes to get a visa at the Finnish Embassy in Belgrade. Read more about this at our original story here.

Kuopio sword attack: suspect charged with murder & 20 counts of attempted murder

The only suspect in a deadly sword attack on students and staff at South Savo Vocational College in Kuopio last October has been charged with one count of murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. The suspect, born in 1994 and widely named in Finnish media as Joel Marin, was shot by police and injured during the attack. One woman was killed and another nine people injured as Martin allegedly went on a rampage with the sword after first starting a fire at the college, which is inside Kuopio’s Herman Shopping Centre. The prosecutor in this case says that police who apprehended the suspect were also subjected to violence. The trial is due to start in Pohjois-Savo District Court on 8th September and expected to last several days due to the large number of witnesses in the case.

Climate campaigners end hunger strike

A group of climate change campaigners is ended their 12 day hunger strike in Kansalaistori this morning. Three members of the Extinction Rebellion group stopped taking calories last Monday as a way to highlight what they say is the government’s lack of concrete action to tackle the climate crisis. One of the original strikers, a 66-year old grandmother, ended her fast after six days but two others continued until this morning. “Our prime minister Sanna Marin herself has said that climate change is humanity’s biggest threat. I wonder why the government is not acting according to these words” says Elina Kauppila, one of the strikers. The Extinction Rebellion activists had been taking water and tea, and salt tablets, and were having their health monitored during the hunger strike. Read more about their action in our original story here.

Green politician pays back ‘freebie’ electric bike costs

A Helsinki City Councilor has agreed to pay €3,200 to cover the cost of an electric bike which she received as a free promotional perk after criticism from political opponents. Fatim Diarra (Green) got the electric bike from Finnish bike company Helkama after asking them if they wanted to start cooperation. In return from the freebie perk, Diarra has been posting about the joys of cycling on her Instagram page, where she has 4,800 followers. “Since cooperation with Helkama has raised questions about the border drawn between social media cooperation, influence and political activity, I thought it was the best option to end the cooperation agreement and buy the electric bike myself” she writes on Facebook. Diarra, who is also a Vice Chair of the Green Alliance political party at national level, says she wanted to highlight that an overweight person could still be active and healthy using an electric bike, and that she has always been open about the venture as a commercial cooperation.

Helsinki Festival begins with innovation in the time of coronavirus

The Nordic region’s largest multi-arts festival begins in the Finnish capital today, but the Helsinki Festival has had to come up with new ways of doing things during the coronavirus crisis. “We have large city scale events in normal years like the Night of the Arts where more than 400 events are staged” says the festival’s creative director Marko Ahtisaari. “We came to the conclusion in late spring that we couldn’t safely convene audiences” he explains. One of the innovations this year is a series of block concerts held in different neighbourhoods in Helsinki where performers put on a show for a very small audience even just in the courtyard of an apartment building. As a curtain-raiser to this new way of presenting arts to the public, a scheme earlier this month allowed people to send the gift of an individual performance to a friend or family member. The Helsinki Festival has now opened up the source code for their Art Gift app so that cities around the world can stage their own arts festivals more easily during the coronavirus crisis, while still maintaining social distancing rules.

Friday morning weather

It’s another warm and sunny start to most of the country on Friday morning with temperatures already reaching +20°C in southern areas. There’s some cloud cover across Lapland where it will feel a few degrees cooler in northern areas, but +15°C for Rovaniemi and Enontekiö. There’s +17°C for Oulu, +16°C in Vaasa, +18°C in Jyväskylä and through Central Finland, and +17°C down the eastern border into Lappeenranta.