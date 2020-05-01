Morning headlines: Friday 1st May 2020

Police report calm Vappu Eve

Police forces around the country are reporting a calm and largely incident-free Vappu Eve on Thursday. Officers were out monitoring the situation after telling people not to congregate on the streets of towns and cities as they usually would to celebrate the date. “No prohibited events have been discovered in any police department’s area, and no interventions have thus been required” Suomen Poliisi says in a statement. However there were minor incidents around the country where officers had to break up some small gatherings. In Helsinki, officers stopped people on nine occasions but note “these cases did not involve youth.” In southwest Finland a party of more than 10 adults and children was found holding a bbq in the park but left after being instructed by police. Overall, police say “significantly fewer” people have been out and about compared to recent years with shopping centres and supermarkets the busiest places.

Flags are flying for frontline healthcare workers today

Finnish flags are flying for May Day, with a special dedication this year to all the workers on the frontline against coronavirus. “In these exceptional times, many work in demanding conditions to combat the coronavirus” the Interior Ministry says in a statement. Among the people being highlighted for their invaluable work during the crisis are Healthcare staff and those looking after elderly people, police officers, border guards, teachers, public transport workers, cleaners and cashiers. Flags are raised at 08:00 on Friday morning, and lowered again at 21:00.

Latest coronavirus cases and fatalities

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL reported on Thursday that there have now been 4,995 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, an increase of 89 from the day before. There have also been 211 coronavirus-related deaths reported, an increase of five from yesterday. Finland’s coronavirus statistics were mentioned by US President Donald Trump on Thursday. He tweeted about the number of patients in Sweden who had died from the virus, and noted that Finland, Norway and Denmark all had much lower overall death tolls. THL says that so far most cases of coronavirus in Finland have been mild, but around the country there are currently 187 patients in hospital receiving treatment for their symptoms, and 48 people in intensive care. Both those numbers have been falling over the course of the last week.

Politicians take May Day speeches online

Finland’s political party leaders, and many other politicians, traditionally make May Day speeches on 1st May. However this year due to the coronavirus crisis many of them are moving online. The Centre Party leader Katri Kulmuni will have her speech online today, as will Finns Party Chairman Jussi Halla-aho who hosts his party’s May Day event at 13:00 this afternoon. Meanwhile former foreign minister Erkki Tuomioja (SDP) won’t be giving a speech this year – only the second time since 1969 that he’s been unable to do so. The veteran politician says he doesn’t want to go anywhere and cause unnecessary risks, just to make a speech.

Friday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to May Day across most of the country, and fairly mild too in many places. In the south around the capital city region and inland to Lahti; southwest in Åland and Turku; and along the west coast to Vaasa expect temperatures around +5°C and +6°C on Friday morning. Things are cooler along the eastern border and up into Lapland but there’s still plenty of sun around. However later in the day a band of rain will be moving into the west, and there’s a chance of snow in some parts of Lapland. Maximum temperatures in the south for May Day +10°C and in Lapland +5°C.