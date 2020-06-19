Morning headlines: Friday 19th June 2020

Midsummer holiday begins

The Midsummer holiday begins today and that means the busiest time on the roads is Friday morning as people head to their countryside cottages. Shops also vary their opening hours today with most supermarkets open at least part of the day but the big two chains S-Group and K-Group will have different times so check with your local store to see when it opens today. Alko stores are only open until 12 noon then closed for the next two days. Public transport runs a weekend schedule.

PM: Now is the time to go to summer cottage

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) says now is the right time to go to summer cottages. She was responding to a question online from a radio show host. During the spring the government has tried to discourage people from leaving their homes to go to cottages as a way to stop the spread of coronavirus around the country – and as a way to ensure local healthcare services in rural areas did not get overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients. However a few weeks ago the government changed their advice and clarified that they were no longer advising against cottage trips.

Survey: Students felt distance learning was more demanding

Many students felt that distance learning during the spring was more demanding, and that they had worse learning outcomes than if they had been in class during the coronavirus crisis. That’s the results of a new study carried out by the University of Turku which asked a thousand students about their experience of distance learning vs traditional contact teaching while schools were closed. Students said their workload had increased, tasks were more difficult and support from teachers decreased as well. Students also said it had been difficult for them to manage their time and maintain a normal school-life rhythm while learning at home.

Young Finnish conductor appointed to Paris Orchestra

A young Finnish conductor has been named as the new musical director of the Paris Orchestra. Klaus Mäkelä, 24, had his appointment announce by the Ministry of Culture in France and although he won’t officially start his five-year term until September 2022 he will join the orchestra in Paris in early July as they perform their first public concert since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Mäkelä is in demand – in May the Oslo Philharmonic announced it was extending his contract as Chief Conductor through to the end of the 2027 season even though he doesn’t actually start the job until August this year. Mäkelä graduated from the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and is also currently Principal Guest Conductor with the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Artistic Director of the Turku Music Festival; and Artist-in-Association with the Tapiola Sinfonietta.

Midsummer Eve weather