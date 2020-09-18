Morning headlines: Friday 18th September 2020

Ministers head to Naantali after Neste refinery closure

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is leading a delegation of ministers to Naantali today, to meet with management and workers at the Neste refinery, and city leaders. Also joining her is Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen (SDP) and Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre). The visit comes after Neste announced earlier this week plans to close the refinery with the loss of 470 jobs, while concentrating business on their Porvoo refinery instead. Neste cites a drop in demand for fossil fuels as the reason for the closure. The Mayor of Naantali Jouni Mutanen says the closure of the refinery “will cause a significant reduction in jobs in southwest Finland, which will be difficult to replace with similar jobs.” Neste is a state-owned enterprise. Read more at our story here.

Incoming tourism numbers fell 87% in April-June

New figures from Statistics Finland show that incoming tourism to Finland dropped 87% between April and June compared with the same period the year before. The statistics, released on Friday morning, show that tourism from Finland to foreign countries also decreased year-on-year by 93%. The new numbers are not surprising given the extent of travel restrictions during the coronavirus crisis in spring with airlines, ferry crossings and international train services all impacted dramatically. The Finnish Hospitality Association is calling on the government to help the tourism and restaurant industry by introducing temporary VAT cuts down to 5% on accommodation, domestic passenger transport, and culture and sports services for the next two years; and a VAT reduction on restaurant food and alcohol to 10% for the next year. MaRa says reducing VAT in this way is an “effective and competition-neutral way to stimulate demand for services and boost employment”, and cite a previous successful VAT reduction on restaurant food back in 2010. Read more at our story here.

President to sign new Brexit immigration status for Brits

President Sauli Niinistö is set to sign a new bill today which allows British nationals living in Finland to retain their full residency rights for life, after Britain’s Brexit transition period is up. From 1st October British people in Finland must submit a new residency application if they have already registered their EU right of residence in Finland. The Ministry of Interior says this new status will make it easier for them to demonstrate in Finland and at Schengen external borders that they enjoy rights under the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Finland. Anyone who already has a permanent EU right of residence, because they’ve lived in Finland for more than five years and who already has a certificate to show this, does not strictly speaking need to make a new application – however the Ministry of Interior recommends they do it anyway. The application process will stay open until the end of September 2021.

Military participates in Covid-19 field lab exercises

Soldiers from the Pori Brigade are joining with the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL to set up a mobile Covid-19 field laboratory. In the exercise THL provides expert support to run the testing and analysis of results, but it is also intended to show how a field laboratory could be deployed in a real-world situation to support testing if the coronavirus epidemic escalates to such a level. The Defense Forces and THL have jointly developed a field laboratory for international crisis management missions.

Friday morning weather

It’s a much calmer morning than we’ve seen in the last few days as autumn storm Aila moved east. However there’s still 24,000 customers without electricity today after the storm brought down trees on power lines and caused a lot of electricity outages. Across Lapland there’s some scattered rain, but most of the country enjoys clear skies for the start of the weekend, even if it suddenly feels much cooler. The best of the sunshine is is in Central Finland, Pirkanmaa, and into the southwest and the capital city region as well. Temperatures range from +2°C in northwest Lapland to +8°C in Vaasa but in coastal areas, especially in Kemi, the winds are strong so it will feel colder.